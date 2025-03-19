Chrissy Teigen Says She Eats Racks Of Ribs In Bed In The Middle Of The Night, But Her Description Of How John Legend Handles It Is On Brand

Chrissy Teigen is, obviously, famous for many things and has been for numerous years. The model/host/entrepreneur has, for one thing, developed a magnificent online presence which seems to perfectly match the open and hilariously unfiltered person she is in regular life. After the happy mom of four told us previously that she should “ be cremated with only a shirt on ,” now she’s opened up about eating some wild midnight snacks like ribs in bed, but it sounds like John Legend has an on-brand way to deal with it.

What Did Chrissy Teigen Say About Eating Ribs In Bed At Night?

Listen, I’m well aware that the world and the lives of everyone in it are often confusing and scary and all of us need ways to calm ourselves down, cheer ourselves up or just pretend that bad things aren’t happening. I wouldn’t be surprised, actually, if a lot of fans use Chrissy Teigen’s frequently funny (and sometimes mistakenly twin-filled) social media as a way to tap out in a healthy way when the world is too much to bear. However, a recent appearance on Today saw the Cravings author reveal that some of her eating habits are a little bit out there. As she said:

I have four kids, but I eat in bed. I eat around midnight, 1 a.m. I go to sleep. So I wake up to eat. I go back to sleep. I sleep very warm, and you’re supposed to sleep in cold. I don’t do anything right.

Just the idea of not only eating in bed (gross), but going to sleep and then waking up to eat in bed have already thrown me off. I don’t think there’s a single person who’s ever been alive who could successfully eat in bed without getting crumbs or weird splotches of assorted condiments somewhere they absolutely shouldn’t. On top of that, waking up and realizing you’re so hungry you can’t go back to sleep is very different from specifically thinking you should “wake up to eat,” particularly in the middle of the night.

But, wait! The woman who once told everyone about how she’d have to spend time “icing the hooha tonight” after a ziplining vacay with her family went way further in talking about her late night eating, and name-checked some completely ridiculous foods to enjoy at such an odd time. When asked what she eats in bed, Teigen responded:

I don’t even think it’s crazy, like, a rack of ribs. Or like a po’boy.

A RACK OF RIBS?!?! Girl, come on now…This is wild on another level. When I want a snack late at night (because I’ve been awake for a long time, not because I’ve gone to sleep and then set a food alarm for the wee hours of the morn) I eat some cereal, or have an apple or something simple. If going back to sleep soon is your goal, how can one do that after a messy ass rack of ribs or a po’boy? Isn’t she too full? What about being covered in drippings of one sort or another?

Also, who is able to eat full-on meals like that in the middle of the night, lay right back down and not gain 80 million pounds over the course of, say, a month? How does this lady who once pointed out her boob lift scars do it?! Understandably, she was asked about how her The Voice coach and EGOT-winning hubby , John Legend, acts with all this basically insane overnight eating going on in his very own bed. She answered:

John, you know him, he goes with the flow. He goes down and gets my Postmates for me. … It used to be sandwiches and stuff for me or like a hard-boiled egg. But the meals have gotten more complex. Poor guy. … He can sleep through anything. But my meals are getting crazier, and I pick them based on what I can eat in bed, so like, finger foods. … [I’m a] midnight to 3 a.m. snacker.)

It’s great and all that Legend can generally sleep through Teigen’s “snacker” ways, but I’m more impressed by him being totally chill with her chowing down on ribs next to him in bed. He has always seemed a bit more “go with the flow” than his wife, and they do appear to have a solid and supportive relationship, so him being A-OK with this wild behavior does feel on brand for the Grammy winner. I suppose this proves that there really is a lid for every po'boy-in-bed-eating pot.