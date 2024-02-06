Could Justin Timberlake Talk To Oprah About Britney Spears’ Book Allegations? The Latest

Justin Timberlake has a lot going on professionally at the moment, with a new single, the upcoming release of his first album in six years and a world tour kicking off this spring. However, it’s all happening as tensions with ex-girlfriend Britney Spears have resurfaced, and the backlash from fans is especially strong following his latest on-stage comments. Now it seems the *NSYNC star may be bringing in the big guns to help his public image, as he’s allegedly considering sitting down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the allegations Spears made about him in her memoir The Woman in Me.

What Went Down Between Justin Timberlake And Britney Spears

Britney Spears wrote at length about her ex-boyfriend in her best-selling memoir, including the story of their first kiss, their infamous breakup over text message and the bombshell reveal that she had an abortion after she got pregnant with his baby. The “Lucky” singer also had plenty to say about Justin Timberlake’s hit “Cry Me a River,” which he released after their breakup, slamming Spears with cheating allegations. Amidst continued trolling over The Woman in Me accusations , Timberlake seemed to reference his ex during a recent concert, where before singing the infamous breakup song, he said:

I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody.

Britney Spears responded with a blunt message of her own after hearing that the “Sexyback” singer was “talking shit about me on the streets." She appeared to challenge Justin Timberlake to a game of basketball, referencing past remarks she had made about him crying after she apparently beat him in a pickup game years ago.

Is Justin Timberlake Considering A Sit-Down With Oprah?

The latest development in the Mickey Mouse Club alums’ spat has allegedly caused Justin Timberlake to consider telling his side of the story, according to an insider for The Sun (via Daily Mail ). They reported:

Justin is really not happy how things have gone down. He wanted [his new] music to speak for itself, but that’s clearly not happening. His comments onstage have only added fuel to the fire. The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards.

It sounds like the boy-bander may have considered speaking out closer to the time of Britney Spears’ book release, but that idea was apparently tabled until the most recent exchange between the two.