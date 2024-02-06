Could Justin Timberlake Talk To Oprah About Britney Spears’ Book Allegations? The Latest
The drama continues between the exes.
Justin Timberlake has a lot going on professionally at the moment, with a new single, the upcoming release of his first album in six years and a world tour kicking off this spring. However, it’s all happening as tensions with ex-girlfriend Britney Spears have resurfaced, and the backlash from fans is especially strong following his latest on-stage comments. Now it seems the *NSYNC star may be bringing in the big guns to help his public image, as he’s allegedly considering sitting down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the allegations Spears made about him in her memoir The Woman in Me.
What Went Down Between Justin Timberlake And Britney Spears
Britney Spears wrote at length about her ex-boyfriend in her best-selling memoir, including the story of their first kiss, their infamous breakup over text message and the bombshell reveal that she had an abortion after she got pregnant with his baby. The “Lucky” singer also had plenty to say about Justin Timberlake’s hit “Cry Me a River,” which he released after their breakup, slamming Spears with cheating allegations. Amidst continued trolling over The Woman in Me accusations, Timberlake seemed to reference his ex during a recent concert, where before singing the infamous breakup song, he said:
Britney Spears responded with a blunt message of her own after hearing that the “Sexyback” singer was “talking shit about me on the streets." She appeared to challenge Justin Timberlake to a game of basketball, referencing past remarks she had made about him crying after she apparently beat him in a pickup game years ago.
Is Justin Timberlake Considering A Sit-Down With Oprah?
The latest development in the Mickey Mouse Club alums’ spat has allegedly caused Justin Timberlake to consider telling his side of the story, according to an insider for The Sun (via Daily Mail). They reported:
It sounds like the boy-bander may have considered speaking out closer to the time of Britney Spears’ book release, but that idea was apparently tabled until the most recent exchange between the two.
While we wait to see if this is, in fact, a move that Justin Timberlake will make, you can get caught up by reading The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (also available on audiobook, which fans are loving because of Michelle Williams’ narration). For his part, J.T.’s new album Everything I Thought It Was is set for release March 15, with his world tour kicking off April 29.
