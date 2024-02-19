The Cute (And On Brand) Way Station 19 Celebrated Its 100 Episode Milestone Before The Show Ends

As the run of Grey’s Anatomy stays strong, spinoff Station 19 is gearing up for the beginning of the end. The firefighter drama is one of many shows canceled or ending in 2024, but the cast seems to still be in good spirits while filming. This seems to be especially true with Station 19 passing the milestone 100-episode mark in the final season.

Even though it’s still a major bummer that Station 19 has been canceled, these final 10 episodes will still surely be as intense and emotional as ever. At the very least, since it was canceled before the season even started, on-going storylines should hopefully conclude with the finale. There’s also the fact that the ABC series will be hitting 100 episodes in the final season, which is quite a way to go out. Jaina Lee Ortiz shared a piece of the celebration on her Instagram Stories by reposting an image from Station 19 writer Zaiver Sinnett:

(Image credit: Jaina Lee Ortiz)

A cake that is a replica of a Station 19 engine is the perfect cake to celebrate with, along with having the cast and crew around. It’s special that Station 19 was able to achieve 100 episodes before the end, and it’s actually pretty perfect that it’s happening during the final season (even if some don’t think it should be the final season). ABC also posted a whole host of photos from the celebration, and it’s already making me miss this show:

(Image credit: ABC)

Station 19 ended Season 6 on Episode 95, meaning that it won’t be long until Episode 100 airs. As of now, a synopsis has yet to be released. Season 6 won’t be premiering until mid-March, so the it likely won’t be airing until at least mid-April. The wait will hopefully be worth it, however. Knowing Station 19, there is no telling what will happen in the milestone chapter, but fans surely won’t want to miss it.

Meanwhile, before the 100th episode airs, we have to get through the season premiere first. Disaster struck the Season 6 finale when the floor collapsed at the firefighters’ gala. The episode saw main character Dixon get killed off, while Jack collapsed in the last few seconds with no indication on his condition. How the season will kick off is unknown, but the trailer for the final season is hotter than ever, so it will be interesting, intense, and nerve-wracking to see how that story wraps up.

The 100th episode will be an exciting one that will probably have viewers on the edge of their seats. Before then, though, be sure to tune into the final season premiere of Station 19 on Thursday, March 14 at 10:00 pm ET on ABC as part of the 2024 TV schedule.