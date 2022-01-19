Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure And More Send Love To Jodie Sweetin Over Big Engagement News

Although 2021 hasn’t been full of good news when it comes to the Full House family , Jodie Sweetin has officially delivered some exciting news! The actress, best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on Full House and then reprising the role for Netflix’s Fuller House, is now engaged to fiancé Mescal Wasilewski, and she made the announcement just days before her 40th birthday. She was all smiles in her post to spread the happy news, and fellow Full House alums, Hallmark stars, and more hit the comments to send their love.

Jodie Sweetin’s announcement of her engagement was very sweet, quoting Maya Angelou, including a sweet message to her now-fiancé, and noting that she’s going to like turning 40 soon. Before getting into all the congratulations from fellow stars, take a look at her Instagram post :

Candace Cameron Bure, who has played Jodie Sweetin’s on-screen sister D.J. off and on for decades, wasted no time in congratulating Sweetin on the good news. The actress has been open about her own relationship with her husband over the years ( to mixed reactions ), and Bure busted out some heart emojis to express her joy at the engagement news:

Jodie Sweetin responded to Bure’s comment with a comment of her own that is sure to make any Full House and Fuller House fans smile: “love you!!” And Bure wasn’t the only Full House alum who congratulated the newly-engaged actress. Although neither of the Olsen twins (who rarely release statements) have commented at the time of writing, Andrea Barber – whose Kimmy character was basically an honorary Tanner sister on Full House – had a message as well:

So happy for you! Congratulations!

Full House alums weren’t the only ones full of congratulations for Sweetin, either. Prolific voice actress and fellow Hallmark movie alum Danica McKellar also busted out a heart emoji, and her message was short and sweet:

Congratulations!!!

Another person to weigh in was another actress who found success at a relatively young age: Christy Carlson Romano. Known for her work on Even Stevens and voice role as Kim Possible in her animated series, also had some kind words for Jodie Sweetin. Romano, who actually hosted Sweetin on her YouTube cooking series back in 2020, wrote:

Ahhhhhhh! Yay!

Based on the “Ahhhhhhh!” I think it’s safe to say that Christy Carlson Romano is excited for Sweetin! Another person who didn’t hold back with his congrats to Sweetin is Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Keo Motsepe, who partnered with the actress on the ABC show back in Season 22 (and more recently made headlines for dating DWTS celeb dancer Chrishell Stause ), wrote:

Congratulations to u my sister. I love you

All things considered, Jodie Sweetin has already gotten to celebrate something huge even before turning 40 on January 19, and there’s no shortage of people who are happy to celebrate with her. In addition to the various stars who posted messages in response to her engagement announcement, her photo has already gotten more than 286,000 “likes” on Instagram in less than 24 hours, and plenty of comments from fans as well as friends.