Donna Kelce Shakes It Off After Mark Hamill Commented On A Pic And Fans Confused Her For Taylor Swift’s Mom

We sure are seeing a lot of Donna Kelce these days, whether that’s in commercials, at Arrowhead Stadium watching her son Travis play football, or in the two Christmas movies featuring Mama Kelce this year. Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea, meanwhile, is definitely a well-known figure amongst the Swifties. Well, one fan got their maternal figures mixed up, which caused some confusion on a viral post commented on by none other than Mark Hamill. Donna Kelce took it all stride, though, shaking off the case of mistaken identity.

If that all sounds a little confusing, allow me to break it down. The whole situation started when a Swiftie fan account on X (Twitter) posted a photo of Andrea Swift wearing a button that read “In my 87 era,” in reference to the jersey number of her daughter’s boyfriend Travis Kelce. As fans weighed in with their own love for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship , Star Wars actor Mark Hamill proclaimed his love for Tay-Tay’s mom, writing :

#ILoveTaylorSwift's mom

Fans loved seeing Luke Skywalker himself paying homage to Mama Swift, with one even commenting that he was trying to dethrone Flavor Flav as “King Swiftie.” One particularly excited social media user reposted the exchange, saying this was “the sweetest thing I’ve read all day,” but in doing so they accidentally tagged Donna Kelce instead of Andrea Swift.

The Swiftie immediately knew they’d made a mistake — if for no other reason than the harsh comments pouring in to make sure they knew how very wrong they were — but that’s when Mama Kelce herself entered the chat to let everybody know it’s all good. Donna wrote:

Love you too!!

How sweet was it of Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom to speak up, even if the photo wasn’t actually of her? It’s so cool that she interacts with so many fans — like the one who saw her at a screening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — because you just know Swifties must go crazy when they see her.

As for the mix-up, I can totally see how it happened. While Donna Kelce and Andrea Swift don’t look very much alike, they’re both blonde, and they’re both seen with Taylor Swift often enough. With Taylor and Travis dating for over a year now, Donna is likely something of a second mom to her at this point anyway.

The whole situation is pretty wild, with a simple fan photo leading to interactions not just with Mark Hamill but Donna Kelce as well? What a rollercoaster for Swifties!

We’re definitely going to be seeing more of Travis’ mom in the months to come. In addition to getting glimpses of her in her suite at Kansas City Chiefs games, Mama Kelce has signed on for two upcoming Hallmark movies : Christmas on Call, which will be set in Philadelphia, and the Kansas City-centric Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story .