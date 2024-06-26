The Drew Barrymore Show Re-Uploaded 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Interview, And The Comments Are Harsh

Just days after The Drew Barrymore Show removed videos featuring their interview with 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem, a single segment from the episode has found its way back to YouTube. Fans of both shows were quick to respond to the video, although they weren't exactly quick to kindness.

The episode was previously available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, but has since been wiped alongside other episodes. While the full interview is still missing, the talk show's YouTube Channel has reuploaded video of the fan Q&A segment, and the closing bit with Drew and Angela hugging it out.

YouTube comments started to pour in shortly after the video was added, and many like @bettydamnboop3030 were quick to say they weren't happy to see The Drew Barrymore Show host giving the reality star such a big spotlight.

Absolutely disgusting that Drew would have Angela on here knowing that she’s vile and very abusive to everyone.

For the uninitiated, Angela Deem has quite a polarizing reputation among 90 Day Fiancé fans. She's gained notoriety over the years for her rough treatment of her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi, who fled her house earlier this year and told authorities he feared for his life.

In addition, Angela has been filmed in hotel brawls and even flashed her genitals to the camera during an appearance on one 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs. Such a reputation led to some viewers like @ljkethat wondering if The Drew Barrymore Show is hurting that badly for celebs to appear.

Drew must be desperate for guests to have Angela on. This is going to hurt her ratings.

When the videos were first pulled from The Drew Barrymore Show's social media platforms, it was speculated that negative reaction from fans factored into the removal. Nothing of that sort was ever confirmed. However, commenters like @michellejade3272 was none too pleased to Deem representing the 90 Day Fiancé franchise:

Why would CBS pull this episode just to repost it? Angela Deem is one of the worst 'representatives' of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Classless move, Drew Barrymore Show!

With all the negative attention, it only seemed inevitable that commenters would ultimately direct their sights to Drew Barrymore, who'd previously sparked a bit of controversy with her insistence on continuing her talk show during the writers strikes, which was referenced by some. Others like @ceciliaperez8033 went a bit more widespread with their bold proclamations, such as:

Take all of them off television.

It is worth noting that while Drew Barrymore likely had some part in allowing Angela Deem on 90 Day Fiancé, she was oblivious to who she was and the franchise in general. The segment was part of co-host Ross Matthews trying to get her to watch reality television, and he was a fan of the show and Angela. Based on YouTube replies from @zenrockgardens, it seems like there is a section of people who would rather not see more of these interviews:

I thought I clicked on the wrong show but no, it's really Drew's show. Please don't start interviewing these type of guests. It feels raunchy.

The video only has about 6,700 views as of writing, so it is worth noting that these comments possibly represent only a minority of The Drew Barrymore Show fans. Still, it does make one wonder what the reasons were for the videos originally being removed. Meanwhile, it's looking like Michael and Angela are on their way to being the latest 90 Day married couple to split, though we haven't heard any word of a divorce as of yet.

Angela may not appear on The Drew Barrymore Show again anytime soon, but her journey on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Michael still hasn't made it to the United States on the series yet, but we know his arrival is on the way.