Emily Ratajkowski Did A Cover Shoot In Nothing But A Gold Necklace And Skirt, But Seriously How Does It Stay On?

Emily Ratajkowski has been known to rock some A+ fashion choices, and this year she’s really been flaunting all of her assets in some stunning bikini pics . It was the year of the black bikini , after all, and not only did she bring a little bling to the party, she kept the trend going to show off her new red hairstyle . With the summer months gone, though, EmRata has leveled up in the fashion department again, posting images from a cover shoot that feature the model in nothing but a gold necklace and skirt. But I can’t help but wonder, how does it stay on?

The author and podcast host shared a couple of images from her photo shoot from Vogue Australia, which features Emily Ratajkowski on the cover of the December issue. One of her looks showed her wearing an intricate bra-shaped necklace that all but freed the nipples , along with a fierce, fringed skirt. Check it out:

A gold hoop hangs from Emily Ratajkowski’s neck in the photos by Lachlan Bailey, with a bar dropping down her front and branching out to feature three floral shapes, two of which (barely) cover her nipples.

Is the entire contraption supported by the model’s neck? If so, I’d have to think it would get pretty heavy. There does appear to be a small chain running from the side around her back, so I wonder if she’s getting any extra support there, or if that’s just helping to secure the golden accessories in place. Maybe an adhesive is involved somehow?

The gold skirt is a whole other beast, and I do mean “beast,” because those metallic shards of fabric look straight-up dangerous. She kept the jewelry simple for the shoot, wearing a gold bracelet and earrings, because the necklace and skirt really do speak for themselves.

This outfit is definitely up there with other perplexing looks we’ve seen from celebrity fashionistas. Kim Kardashian reigns supreme for outfits that are “ not for you to understand ” with gravity-defying dresses that leave you wondering what’s even holding them up. Carmen Electra, for her part, knows how to rock a swimsuit, but she kicked off summer with a teeny weeny pink bikini that seemed to defy the laws of physics . Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star Karen Gillan also left Marvel fans wondering, “How does it stay on?” with a dress she donned while promoting the movie.

We love to see Emily Ratajkowski continue to show off the confidence she has in her body, especially since the negative experience she had while filming topless for the 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video , in which she recalled in her book My Body that Robin Thicke groped her. She has said that she’s still all-in on posting bikini photos and images of her body, as long as it’s on her “own terms.”

That’s definitely something we can support 100%, and we love that her confidence results in amazing and mystifying looks such as the golden necklace bra.