'You're Welcome America': Erin Andrews Hilariously Takes Credit For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce. The Full Story

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been going strong since September, and we are all here for it. Public fascination in the couple started when the rumors about their romance turned into Taylor Swift attending Kansas City Chiefs games to watch Kelce play, and this continued throughout the football season. Sparks were clearly flying and her presence continued to attract tons of attention as the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl. But the confetti kiss apparently wouldn’t have even been possible without Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, who recently took some of the credit for the power couple.

How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Together

The “Love Story” started when the Kansas City Chiefs player participated in the friendship bracelet trend by making one with his number on it to give to Swift at the Eras Tour.

Unfortunately, Swift doesn’t meet people when she has a show, so he wasn’t able to hand it to her. This didn’t stop Kelce, however, who talked about his plan on his New Heights podcast. Eventually, Swift answered the call, and the two started quietly dating before making it public. It’s an adorable story, and it turns out, they had some support early on from Andrews and Thompson that may have helped them get together.

Andrews and Thompson have been sports commentators for a while, and have been reporting on Travis Kelce for years, so when the news of his interest in Swift was revealed, the ladies couldn’t help but cheer them on.

They were early supporters of the duo, and they frequently talked about wanting Swift to give him a chance on their podcast. Whether or not this pushed them together is debatable, but it did prompt even more chatter about the football player's crush on the “Bejeweled” singer. And, who knows, maybe it helped get the message to Swift so she would know about Kelce’s interests.

What The Broadcasting Duo Revealed On The Tonight Show About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

The two broadcasters were recently guests on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where the two chatted about their Calm Down podcast, and how they may have played a role in making “Tayvis” happen.

They are an influential sports duo, so constantly talking about potential romance and encouraging Swift may have led to the “Fortnight” singer finally taking their advice and giving the tight end a chance. Andrews explained:

He had mentioned on his podcast that he went to the show, wanted to meet her afterwards, didn’t get the chance to. So we just started talking about it on our podcast saying, ‘Taylor, do this for America. Date him.’ I mean, the guy, he’s not ugly by any means.

The sweet friendship bracelet gesture is what probably prompted Swift to agree to date Kelce. However, who knows if she ever would’ve known about the whole thing without Andrews and Thompson stirring the pot. It seems like there is some legitimacy to the theory, considering the NFL player even publicly thanked the broadcasting duo for helping to push them together early on. Thompson said:

We were advocating early on, and he was very sweet and he commented and he was like, ‘I owe you guys big time,’ so then of course everyone gives us credit. We, you know, we'll take the credit. But I just love both of them and I’m so happy to see them happy.

Kelce again gave the duo credit when a clip from The Tonight Show episode was posted on social media, clearly tickled by the fact that the ladies said they brought Swift and Kelce together “for America”. He commented (via People ):

For America!!🇺🇸 😂😂 Charissa and Erin are the best! 🙌🏻🙌🏻.

They do truly seem to be happy. Kelce has been to a number of shows on the Eras tour , journeying all around the world to watch her perform. They have even turned the world tour into a travel opportunity, and have been spotted on romantic getaways in between stops.

Kelce also seems to bring a silly side out of Swift, who partied with her beau at Coachella , and has written a number of songs that are rumored to be about her football player boyfriend. It may have been fate that brought these two together, but they definitely had help along the way, possibly in the form of Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.