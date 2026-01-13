Family Was Cited As A (Lovely) Reason Michael Bublé Is Leaving The Voice, But Allegedly There’s A Darker Reason, Too
I hope this doesn't mean he's done for good!
It’s undeniable that Michael Bublé has made an impact on The Voice over the past three seasons, becoming only the third coach to score victories in both of their first two attempts (after Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan). Now, he’s taking a step away as Season 29 prepares to hit the 2026 TV schedule, with family being his admittedly lovely reason for leaving. However, sources suggest there may be other factors at play.
The Voice Season 29 will see big changes for its “Battle of Champions,” including a complete overhaul of the coaching panel. Veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine will return, effectively replacing the entire Season 28 team. A source suggested, however, that Michael Bublé had already made his decision to leave. An alleged insider told The Sun:
Concerns about him were raised during the Season 28 finale, as a supposed eyewitness said they saw The Voice coach expressing frustration off-camera that the band was overpowering the vocals. (I rewatched the performance in question — his Christmas song with finalist Max Chambers — and there was no indication on the broadcast that he was upset.)
There was speculation that Michael Bublé might be nervous or sick, with some fans commenting on social media that his voice wasn’t as smooth as usual and that he was having an off night.
The insider, however, suggested his issues might have been a bit deeper. In addition to missing his family, the Canadian crooner also allegedly struggled with online backlash. The source continued:
Now, it’s only natural that every fan of The Voice has coaches they prefer more than others, but I’ve heard way harsher criticism of other coaches over the years than I did of Michael Bublé. However, I also recognize this past season was kind of hard for anybody not named Niall Horan, and it can’t be easy to be in Los Angeles so much when his wife and four children are in Canada.
Personally, I love Michael Bublé and his stupid jokes. And as far as coaching goes, he obviously cares about music, his team members and his fellow mentors, so there’s not really anything worth complaining about outside of personal preference.
I’m hoping any “off” behavior from Michael Bublé in the finale can be chalked up to the realization that the end had come, rather than feeling the negativity of social media. It was an undoubtedly emotional night for the coach, with Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers bringing him to tears with their kind words.
We’ll have to see if Season 28 really was his final time on The Voice, or if he might come back for a season down the road. In the meantime we’re gearing up for Season 29, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET Monday, February 23, on NBC and can be streamed the next day with a Peacock subscription.
