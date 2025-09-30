Michael Bublé Just Revealed One Hilarious Downside To Coaching The Voice With Niall Horan
I'm amused, but I get it.
Spoiler alert! This story reveals a couple of the results from The Voice episode that aired September 29. Stream the show with a Peacock subscription if you need to catch up.
There’s an interesting battle happening on The Voice in Season 28, which premiered this month on the 2025 TV schedule. Both Michael Bublé and Niall Horan are coaching their third season after winning both of their previous two appearances. There’s a lot of talk about which of them will remain undefeated — or if they’ll both lose to either Snoop Dogg or Reba McEntire — but Bublé got real on the latest episode about another disadvantage to competing against the former boy-bander.
It seems the Canadian crooner is struggling a bit with how popular Niall Horan is with the crowd. Michael Bublé got served a nice piece of “humble pie,” he said to Reba on the third night of Season 28’s Blind Auditions, when he heard an audience member shouting his name. He relayed the interaction to his fellow coach:
Wow, talk about being taken down a notch! The Voice coaches are often seen interacting with the audience, sometimes even going over to fans between auditions, so of course Michael Bublé would assume that someone yelling his name over and over would be a fan of his. I can’t believe someone actually asked him to fetch Niall Horan for her (though I’m sure she didn’t expect that story to be told on national television).
It’s not just the audience, either, it’s the artists! Twice on the September 29 episode, a singer went in with an idea of who they wanted as their coach and instead left as part of Team Niall. First, Revel Day said he wanted to learn from Michael Bublé, but upon hearing the “intentionality” in the One Direction star’s pitch, he changed course — despite getting a chair turn from Bublé.
The same thing happened to Reba McEntire later in the show. Twenty-year-old Kayleigh Clark turned all four chairs with her audition performance and jumped to Niall Horan’s team even after saying she wanted the queen of country. Michael Bublé lamented the luck of the Irish singer, saying:
Not that Michael Bublé is one to talk. He blamed the “Slow Hands” singer after he missed out on hitting his button for an artist, saying he got lost in Niall Horan’s eyes. Bublé was later able to beat his nemesis by literally putting him in a makeshift penalty box, saying:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s a pretty fun thing to watch, because Niall Horan can’t help it if he’s beautiful. I can see, however, how not being able to draw the audience’s and the artists’ attention away from him would pose a problem for the other coaches. We’ll just have to see if that translates into Horan’s third win.
Tune in for new episodes of The Voice at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.