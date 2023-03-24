Selena Gomez Throws An Olive Branch To Hailey Bieber, Gets Real About 'Death Threats' From Fans

Selena Gomez is extending an olive branch to Hailey Bieber amidst their rekindled feud that caused her to take a break from social media. The Only Murders in the Building star returned to Instagram with a serious message to her fans to stop the hate, bullying and even death threats that has been thrown at Justin Bieber’s wife over the past couple of months following Hailey’s own perceived mean girl behavior.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer wrote that the “hateful negativity” toward Hailey Bieber has gotten so bad that she reached out to Selena Gomez. Gomez addressed her fans on her Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Selena Gomez Instagram Stories)

While it was thought that Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez had buried the hatchet , the self-proclaimed nepo baby was accused of trolling the Wizards of Waverly Place alum in a cryptic social media post after Gomez was body-shamed for some bikini photos .

Kylie Jenner got involved as well, seemingly shading Selena Gomez in TikTok posts that zoomed in on her and Hailey Bieber’s eyebrows, after Gomez had said she’d over-laminated her eyebrows. The brouhaha led the actress to say she was taking a break from social media, but she returned after a few days with a message to her fans, asking them to be kinder and consider everyone’s mental health.

More to come …