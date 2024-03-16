Fire Country's Latest Cliffhanger Has Left Me With Major Questions About Bode, Gabriela And Their Relationships

Spoilers for Episode 4 of Fire Country Season 2 are ahead. If you want to catch up on the show, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription .

You can always count on Fire Country to keep you on your toes, and they proved that once again during Season 2, Episode 4. After finishing the latest episode to drop on the 2024 TV schedule , I was immediately overcome with questions, because the installment ended with Bode, his ex and possible co-parent Cara, and Gabriela’s fiancé Diego getting into an ambulance crash. Talk about a cliffhanger!

So, now many questions have stemmed from this crash regarding how it will impact Bode and Gabrielas’ relationships with each other and the significant people in their lives, and it’s time to discuss them.

Will Cara Ever Let Bode See Gen?

Bode’s love life has always centered around Gabriela and his ex Cara. While his high school sweetheart seems to be out of the question romantically for Max Thieriot’s character because she’s dating Jake, she recently started playing a massive role in Bode’s life.

Bode learning that he might be the father of Cara’s daughter Gen is single-handedly what’s driving him forward. While they haven’t gotten the paternity test to prove it, he seems convinced that he’s her dad, and he wants to have a relationship with her. However, when Cara and Gen saw Bode being taken down by guards in the latest episode (which happened because Bode had broken protocol by helping a lost little girl), his ex said he can’t meet his maybe-daughter because she wanted to protect her.

At the end of the episode, Cara found out that Bode didn’t do anything bad, in fact, he actually helped save a life. However, in the ambulance, she told him that she didn’t know if she wanted Gen to meet him.

However, since they were both involved in this crash and it’s unknown how injured they are, it’s possible that her mindset could change. What I’m wondering now is: Will this crash give Cara a you only live once mentality, prompting her to help Bode foster a relationship with Gen or will it reiterate her feelings that they shouldn’t meet? I’m hoping for the first option, however, her track record of constantly questioning Bode has me leaning toward the second.

Will Bode And Diego Get Into A Big Fight Over Gabriela?

Now it’s time to consider the other person involved in this crash, and that’s Rafael de la Fuente’s Diego . He joined the Fire Country cast as Gabriela’s fiancé and an EMT, and he was driving the vehicle when it crashed. Before that though, Diego and Stephanie Arcila’s character were in a fight, and Bode had just told his ex that he loved her. So, things were tense in the ambulance, and it got worse when Diego said:

Maybe you should stay the hell out of everyone's relationships man.

Up to this point, Bode and Diego haven’t interacted, however after Thieriot’s character awkwardly reunited with Gabriela at the end of Episode 1, I’ve been wondering when her current partner and her ex would have a conversation.

Based on the tension that’s been building between Diego and Gabriela because of her not wanting to take the job he offered her, it feels like his negative feelings toward Bode might be elevated. Could this result in a fight? It seems possible. Bode tends to find trouble easily, and I think things between him and Gabriela are going to get way worse before they get better.

To find out if these questions get answered, you can tune in to new episodes of Fire Country on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, or you can stream them the next day on Paramount+.