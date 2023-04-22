Fire Country: How That Rebecca Reveal And New Character Could Impact Bode And Freddy's Parole Hearings

Spoilers for Season 1, Episode 19 – “Watch Your Step” – of Fire Country ahead. If you aren’t caught up with the CBS hit you can stream the series with a Paramount + subscription .

As Season 1 of Fire Country gets ready to roll out its final episodes on the 2023 TV schedule , it's setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the storyline involving Bode and Freddy’s parole hearings. Both guys have been working hard at Three Rock to make sure they can get parole when the date of their hearing comes up. For Bode, his hearing is coming up fast, but for Freddy, his future hangs in the balance, and depends on him either getting a hearing or proving his innocence. Following Episode 19 there has been a major development for both characters, as Eve and Jake discovered what Rebecca was working on before she died, and a new inmate, Sleeper, came to camp, causing trouble for both guys.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Eve And Jake Found Out Rebecca Was Close To Proving Freddy's Innocence

Rebecca’s death on Fire Country has had a major impact on the characters, specifically Bode, Eve and Freddy. Since Eve was on duty when Rebecca died on the job, she was given the former attorney’s box of things. After spending a few episodes really struggling with what happened, and healing after the traumatic event, Eve and Jake had a heartfelt moment, and she found the strength to open the box.

They found a notepad that revealed Rebecca was working on Freddy’s wrongful conviction, and she was trying to get him cleared. After she died her work was left unfinished, and Freddy had kind of given up on getting out early. However, now that Jake and Eve know about the late firefighter's work, and have proven that they are on Freddy and Bode’s side, I’d imagine they will be the ones to help him get out of prison.

However, his fate doesn't just lie in that box, with the addition of Sleeper, a sketchy man from Bode’s time in prison. Freddy is risking his freedom by trying to prove the newest addition to Three Rock is a drug dealer, and if something goes wrong with this risky plan, the information Jake and Eve found could be a moot point. But, hopefully, that doesn’t happen.

(Image credit: CBS)

Sleeper Is Proving To Be A Major Problem For Bode And Freddy

Grant Harvey joined the cast of Fire Country as Bode’s former prison mate Sleeper, a sketchy drug dealer, who did Max Thieriot's character dirty while he was incarcerated. When he shows up as Three Rock, Bode is immediately on high alert, and he is trying to let everyone know that this guy means trouble.

Soon after Sleeper’s arrival, one firefighter gets drugs and has a bad reaction to them on the job. It also seemed like Freddy is going to start working with the new guy so he could get in contact with his daughter. Bode spends the majority of the episode trying to help his friend who is having a really bad reaction to the drugs without Manny finding out. It’s clear that Max Thieriot's character is trying to prove Sleeper’s guilt before going to the authorities, despite Gabriela’s plea for him to tell the captain. But, Bode won’t listen.

Bode is so close to parole , however, Sleeper coming into the picture seriously complicates his situation, and could put his hearing and Freddy’s future in jeopardy. At the end of the episode we find out Freddy is playing a double agent of sorts, getting in with Sleeper to prove his guilt, but also putting his own future on the line. While it is chivalrous for these two guys to try to put a stop to the new villain's antics, it also puts their freedom on the line, complicating these final episodes.

Things are definitely going to get messy as the final episodes of Fire Country air. What Eve and Jake found is extremely helpful information, and a big step forward. However, Sleeper and the trouble he’s causing will cause complications when it comes to Bode and Freddy being granted their freedom.