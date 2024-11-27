Flip Or Flop’s Christina Hall Now Has Something Big In Common With Ben Affleck And JLo

As of late, the general public has seen a few celebrity divorces set in motion, with one of them being the split between Flip or Flop’s Christina Hall and realtor husband Joshua Hall. The Halls separately filed in July after two years of marriage, and reports have since surfaced in regard to the circumstances that led to their split. Much has also been said about the subsequent legal proceedings between the two estranged spouses. Christina also just made a move that gives her something in common with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

It was August that JLo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after being married to him for two years. The “Jenny from the Block” singer eventually enlisted the services of attorney Laura Wasser. Well, it would seem that the highly sought-after Wasser now has a new client in Christina Hall. As noted by Us Weekly , Hall was previously represented by DeArmey Law but ultimately felt that a change needed to be made. A source for the aforementioned news outlet also said:

Christina was not happy with the progress or lack thereof. … [She] decided to go with the best divorce attorney out there to try and wrap this up quickly and fairly.

Laura Wasser’s resume is quite impressive, as she’s represented a number of A-list celebrities. For instance, she’s represented Angelina Jolie on multiple occasions, having overseen her divorces from both Billy Bob Thornton in 2003 and Brad Pitt in 2016. Wasser was also involved when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Ms. Hall filed for a change of attorney with the Superior Court of California on November 22, per legal documents. Wasser has yet to release a statement of any kind on her latest job.

Months ago, there were conflicting reports about the status of Christina and Josh Hall’s legal proceedings. In August, Josh, who requested spousal support in the divorce, took to Instagram to share a photo of a “HOPE” standee, with Christina later resharing that image and musing that her former husband meant “I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.” After the claim of Josh wanting “millions,” a source claimed that the reality professional had been offered a “seven-figure plus” settlement by his wife. However, a second person alleged that she “didn’t offer Josh millions” and that the two hadn’t begun negotiations at that time.

The Halls discussed their current situations through other posts as well. In August, via an IG post, Josh appealed for privacy and asked that his followers don’t “publicly badmouth anyone.” Overall, he seemed to convey his intention to not treat this situation like a reality TV show. As for the Christina on the Coast star, she shared a candid update on her IG story as well. Christina opened up about focusing on her kids and herself while also describing her “promise” to herself, which is to “never ever give away my peace again.”

As for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the two are reportedly still wading through their own legal situation. Neither of them have been candid about their breakup or shared precise reasons for it. Thanks to legal documents, it’s known that JLo filed in an unusual way , as she didn’t have a prenuptial agreement in place with her husband. All the while, “Bennifer” have also been looking to sell their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Speaking of major price tags, Laura Wasser’s services don’t come cheap. A Bloomberg report from 2016 detailed the fact that at the time, she charged clients $850 per hour. She also required those with a net worth of $10 million or more to provide a $25,000 retainer. Given all of that, it seems Christina Hall is likely sparing no expense when it comes to her legal counsel.