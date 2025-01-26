Following Dave Chappelle’s Diddy Party Joke About A Family Matters Star, The Actor Shut It Down But Also Revealed What He Can ‘Appreciate’ About It

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ legal woes have been discussed by fans and celebrities alike, at this point.. Comedian Dave Chappelle is one of the most prominent names to speak out or more specifically, joke about it. During his latest Saturday Night Live hosting stint, Chappelle unloaded on Diddy using his monologue and mused that even Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson was invited to the rapper’s “freak off” parties. Now, VelJohnson is shutting down the rumor while also sharing what he can “appreciate” about the joke.

What Did Dave Chappelle Say About Reginald VelJohnson During His Monologue?

Ahead of Dave Chappelle’s gig as an SNL Season 50 host, it was likely assumed that he’d have a few things to say about the “Workin” performer. He did so in a major way at Studio 8H, as he didn’t mince words on the “enormous amount of trouble” that Diddy is in. The comic eventually began to specifically discuss the freak off parties, where women were allegedly weighed before being hired or coerced into performing (recorded) sex acts for guests. While joking that he was never invited, Chappelle mentioned some gossip he read:

I saw one thing on the internet, so I’m not sure that it’s true — probably doubt it’s true. But I saw it, some guy who said he knew Puffy [and] was like, ‘Yeah, man, I was at the freak-off one time, and Puff was in there with Carl Winslow, the dad from Family Matters. He was smashing, and I was like, ‘Puff, what are you doing?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, feels good to make another man do your bidding.' And I was like, ‘Oh my god, Carl Winslow from Family Matters was there, and I wasn’t invited?! It’s worse than I thought.'

The joke generated plenty of laughs from attendees. Also, this isn’t the first time Reginald VelJohnson (who played Carl Winslow on Family Matters’ nine seasons) has been tied to Diddy. He initially had to shoot down rumors in 2024 and did the same following the Chappelle’s Show creator’s set. However, VelJohnson also shared a level-headed response.

How Did Reginald VelJohnson React To The Comedian’s Freak Off Joke?

72-year-old Reginald VelJohnson is still widely known for his work on Family Matters and his performance in Die Hard (which he has used to get out of a traffic ticket.) VelJohnson, who entertained audiences with his Bruce Willis tribute and more on DWTS last year, reiterated to THR that he has no ties to Sean Combs. Nevertheless, he couldn’t help but find the humor in the way that Dave Chappelle presented his take on the rumor:

That stuff that came out is so false, but I have to hear it every now and then. But Dave Chappelle made it funny, and I really appreciate that. That was really cool. He made it seem very civil. It was kinda nice to see him talk about me. I just wish he was talking about something a little bit better than that stupid lie with Diddy. But he made it funny, and I appreciate that. It made me look good.

Based on those comments, it sounds like the Hart of Dixie alum is choosing to take the comedian’s comments in stride. Nevertheless, he still remains unclear as to how the freak off party assumptions were sparked in the first place:

I have no idea why they started that. I don’t know why, and it will never go away. I never even met the man. I have no idea what they’re talking about. I just pay it no mind and keep on doing what I do. I have no idea why they put me connected with it.

P. Diddy himself remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Luigi Mangione is also being held. The Grammy winner is facing federal charges of alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, arson and more. A stream of lawsuits have also been filed against Diddy, with some of the claims of sexual violence and abuse being linked to the freak offs.

What lies ahead for Sean Combs at this point is hard to say, but what’s known for sure is that his sex-trafficking trial will begin on May 5. Meanwhile, even though Reginald VelJohnson can see the humor in Dave Chappelle’s comments, he appears to be making it clear that he has no personal links to Combs.