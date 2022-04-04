Following Online Grammy's Spat, Cardi B Becomes The Latest Celebrity To Leave Twitter

Cardi B isn’t one to hold her tongue on social media. While she usually uses her platforms to have a fun time, the rapper also occasionally goes back and forth with political commentators, celebrities, and even her fans. But her latest online spat on Twitter, which involved the Grammys, has seemingly become her last, as the Love & Hip Hop alum is the latest celebrity to leave the platform.

According to The New York Post, the “Up” rapper joined the Twitter deletion club after some fans called her out for not taking part in music’s biggest night. The Grammy winner's followers admonished her for being a no-show after allegedly promising to be at the show. One follower claimed the entertainer had hyped up her fanbase for a potential return to the show a year following her performance at last year's ceremony. Upon seeing fans were reprimanding her, she responded in a now-deleted tweet:

When did I hype y’all up? Where and when did I ever [give] hints? Like are you okay. I’m not going to [an] award show if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out.

After giving the puported explanation for her absence, things appeared to escalate quickly as some dissatisfied fans brought the rapper's children into the conversation. One follower asserted that Cardi B's 8-month-old son “wouldn’t like” her teasing her fans with upcoming music before another commentator seemed to imply that one of the singer's kids is autistic. After seeing those tweets, the multihyphenate went back and forth with her fanbase, before declaring her intention to quit Twitter:

I’m deleting my Twitter but on God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base. You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t, the fuck? When the fuck I hinted I was going? Just fuckin stupid. I can’t. I needs to protect myself.

After dropping her account, Cardi B went on to defend her actions in a now-deleted Instagram post, due to receiving backlash from the autistic community over some of her deleted tweets. On her IG Live, she explained why she went so hard during the online spat:

It gets me annoyed when other people talk about me. But when my own fucking fans talk shit about me, that shit really pissed the fuck out of me, bro. That shit really pissed me the fuck off.

The rapper further mentioned that some of her friends have autistic children and claimed that her own children have been receiving online hate for some time. The " Finesse" performer ultimately doubled down on defending her family, saying that she wasn’t “taking nothing back.”

This isn't the first time the Grammys has led the rap superstar to hop off social media, as she deleted her Instagram after receiving backlash for winning the Best Rap Album Grammy in 2019. Of course, she eventually returned to the platform some time later. The entertainer isn’t a stranger to online backlash, either, as she once apologized for holding a huge Thanksgiving gathering in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hustlers actress joins a lengthy list of celebs who have quit Twitter after some online backlash, including Alec Baldwin, who left due to his wife's heritage scandal, and singer Sia, who exited due to backlash regarding her film Music.

While music's biggest night was steamier for some of music's biggest power couples, it clearly hit a sour note for Cardi B. It remains to be seen if her Twitter exit is truly permanent.