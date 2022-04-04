It Was The Year Of The Makeout At The Grammys, As Justin Bieber, Addison Rae, Kourtney Kardashian And Their Respective Partners All Got Steamy

They may have been there to celebrate musical achievements, but the celebrity couples who walked the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night made sure their love lives were on full display in Las Vegas. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are already known for their PDA , but others also jumped on board with the smoosh-faced trend, as Justin and Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae and Omer Fedi also got in on the tongue-on-tongue action.

There were plenty of notable moments during the Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony, including BTS’ secret-agent performance of “Butter,” Olivia Rodrigo being named Best New Artist, and a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins , but before the awards were announced, the celebrities were showing their love with full-blown makeout sessions on the red carpet. Let’s take a look at the couples who just couldn’t take their lips off each other.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

No surprises here. The Blink 182 drummer and his reality TV star fiancée often seem to be joined at the mouth, and the 2022 Grammy Awards were no different. They did separate long enough for Travis Barker to give an epic performance with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz. Kardashian and Barker displayed similar shows of affection at last week’s Academy Awards, and we’re about to get an even more intimate look at the couple’s evolving relationship, as a preview for The Kardashians on Hulu showed the entertainers were/are trying to have a baby together.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

Addison Rae And Omer Fedi

Making their red carpet debut as a couple were Addison Rae and producer boyfriend Omer Fedi, with the latter nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year for his work on Lil Nas X's Montero album. He may not have taken home any awards, but Fedi and the He’s All That star took some lessons from Rae’s BFF Kourtney Kardashian on naughty carpet behavior. While this may be the first time they rocked the pre-awards cycle together, the couple has been linked since August 2021, often making appearances together on social media (of course).

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber

Even the Biebers were getting in on the PDA. After recently suffering a health scare in which she was hospitalized with stroke-like symptoms , Hailey Bieber was — as per usual — by her husband’s side. This looked like a much more enjoyable red carpet appearance than last year's Met Gala, during which Justin Bieber comforted his wife as a crowd nastily chanted his ex-girlfriend's name "Selena" when the couple walked past. On Sunday night, The Biebs performed his hit "Peaches," and was up for eight awards at the ceremony. He also may not have won any awards, but would it be too cheesy to say he still took home a prize at the end of the night?