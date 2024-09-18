'I'm Surprised To Hear It': Friends' David Schwimmer Reacts After Only Just Learning What Matthew Perry Thought Of His Acting
It's the highest compliment.
It’s been almost a year since Matthew Perry passed away, but his memory remains alive, thanks to the many people who knew and worked with him. We're also learning more about him, and his Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, just received a major revelation. More than two decades after the conclusion of the hit sitcom, Schwimmer just learned what Perry really thought of his acting, and it's quite heartwarming.
David Schwimmer was a guest on the Origins With Cush Jumbo podcast, where he opened up to the Criminal Record star about his upbringing, career and much more. When talk turned to Matthew Perry, Jumbo recalled working with him on The Good Fight, during which the two talked about Schwimmer and physical comedy. Per Jumbo, Perry had some serious praise for his former co-star when it comes to acting and comedy:
That's a very high compliment for an actor to receive, to say the least. It’s sweet that Cush Jumbo told David Schwimmer. I also love that and she herself has some lasting memories with Matthew Perry and was able to receive advice from him. What makes it even more sweet is the honest response that Schwimmer himself had to the compliments:
While it is sad that David Schwimmer never heard his friend and co-star directly telling him what he thinks about his acting, I'm glad he knows now. Just like with every Friends cast member, the certainly had some great moments as Ross, such as the fan-favorite “PIVOT” scene from one of the show's more ridiculous episodes. The actor revealed he had an inkling of what his co-star meant and, despite how long ago the sentiments were shared, it clearly still means a lot to him:
With the Friends finale having turned 20 this year, this long-held information feels even more surreal. If anything, it's an indication of just how much Matthew Perry respected his co-star and friend. The Friends cast went on to do many other projects following the end of the sitcom, but they still remained close. That was evident in the reunion special a few years ago.
I'd imagine that an anecdote like this latest one about Matthew Perry will certainly be cherished by fans as well as his collaborators. David Schwimmer now has yet another sweet reminder of his late buddy that he can hold onto, and I think that's wonderful. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to grab a tissue.
You can watch the two brilliant actors on the show, which has become more popular due to streaming, now. Friends is currently available to stream with a Max subscription.
