'I'm Surprised To Hear It': Friends' David Schwimmer Reacts After Only Just Learning What Matthew Perry Thought Of His Acting

It’s been almost a year since Matthew Perry passed away, but his memory remains alive, thanks to the many people who knew and worked with him. We're also learning more about him, and his Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, just received a major revelation. More than two decades after the conclusion of the hit sitcom, Schwimmer just learned what Perry really thought of his acting, and it's quite heartwarming.

David Schwimmer was a guest on the Origins With Cush Jumbo podcast, where he opened up to the Criminal Record star about his upbringing, career and much more. When talk turned to Matthew Perry, Jumbo recalled working with him on The Good Fight, during which the two talked about Schwimmer and physical comedy. Per Jumbo, Perry had some serious praise for his former co-star when it comes to acting and comedy:

I worked with Matthew Perry for a year on The Good Fight which I loved doing and I’m recalling talking to him about how I knew you a little bit but not very much at that stage and I was talking to him about commedia and about physical comedy and all this stuff and I was saying, is David just someone who just does it? It just comes off of him? Or and he talks about how it’s not out of control at all, that you’re a linchpin person in a scene that mostly people were always looking to you know physically what direction things should go in, that without you being the pin, the other things don’t work which I thought was very, very complimentary and probably very true.

That's a very high compliment for an actor to receive, to say the least. It’s sweet that Cush Jumbo told David Schwimmer. I also love that and she herself has some lasting memories with Matthew Perry and was able to receive advice from him. What makes it even more sweet is the honest response that Schwimmer himself had to the compliments:

That’s interesting for many reasons, to hear that, because I don’t, that’s a huge compliment and I’m surprised to hear it because Matthew was reserved with me, he would not say that to me but I appreciate that a lot.

While it is sad that David Schwimmer never heard his friend and co-star directly telling him what he thinks about his acting, I'm glad he knows now. Just like with every Friends cast member, the certainly had some great moments as Ross, such as the fan-favorite “PIVOT” scene from one of the show's more ridiculous episodes. The actor revealed he had an inkling of what his co-star meant and, despite how long ago the sentiments were shared, it clearly still means a lot to him:

Yeah, I am one of the few in the cast who had a rigorous theater training and so and in this way, in film or in anything that’s involving a stunt or anything physical, I think it’s gotta be finely, carefully, choreographed and I would work and work and work on any physical comedy in a scene. I would meticulously structure and choreograph it, not only so that I never hurt myself or hurt anyone else but that I could repeat it many, many, many times so I think that’s what maybe he’s referring to.

With the Friends finale having turned 20 this year, this long-held information feels even more surreal. If anything, it's an indication of just how much Matthew Perry respected his co-star and friend. The Friends cast went on to do many other projects following the end of the sitcom, but they still remained close. That was evident in the reunion special a few years ago.

I'd imagine that an anecdote like this latest one about Matthew Perry will certainly be cherished by fans as well as his collaborators. David Schwimmer now has yet another sweet reminder of his late buddy that he can hold onto, and I think that's wonderful. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to grab a tissue.

You can watch the two brilliant actors on the show, which has become more popular due to streaming, now. Friends is currently available to stream with a Max subscription.