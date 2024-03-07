Friends Fans Have All The Joey-Related Comments After Jennifer Aniston Shares A Funny Interview Clip From Her Former TV Co-Star

Over the 10 years that Friends aired from 1994-2004, the six main cast members formed a tight bond, and it’s so much fun to see that those friendships are still active today. The former co-stars continue to bless us with glimpses into those relationships, including Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s fun shower exchange and birthday tributes full of throwback pics and Friends bloopers . Aniston recently unearthed an old Matt LeBlanc interview, and fans of their famed sitcom were having a blast with the Joey references in the comments.

Matt LeBlanc has found success in other sitcoms since the end of Friends — namely Episodes and Man with a Plan — but no role has struck a chord quite like Joey Tribbiani, and fans seemed to find some similarities between the actor and the character in this interview clip that Jennifer Aniston shared on Instagram :

Matt LeBlanc divulged that his “absolute favorite thing in the world to do is nothing.” He said he was “great at it,” too, because it’s so easy. Jennifer Aniston, who famously played Rachel Green on Friends, was feeling that sentiment, as she said, “Same,” in the video’s caption.

The comparisons to Joey Tribbiani were immediate, with @danyajoedo’s comment drawing over 10,000 likes:

I sense Joey in him.

That wasn’t the only Friends fan who thought of the meatball sub-loving Days of Our Lives actor. Other comments included:

Just like Matt Perry was Chandler in real life, Matt LeBlanc is Joey in real life!😂❤️ – kris_sashank

Love him 😂. I miss Friends. ❤ – bitsietulloch

I never get tired of watching Friends. Matt in real life is actually Joey 😂 – queenpassion71

So much Joey Tribbiani in this ❤️ – the_jordanmichael

Matt being Joey Tribianni – marcelajaureche

Matt’s so Joey and Joey’s so Matt ❤ – jelopezdeiana

Could it be anymore Joey? – rusthy_iris_vannas

Joey Tribbiani was known for a few things on the classic sitcom. For one, he had a way with the ladies, and Matt LeBlanc could deliver his character’s pickup line, “How you doin’?” with such perfection he even blew Reese Witherspoon’s mind . Joey was also a little dim-witted, enjoyed a good meal and loved to hang out with Chandler (Matthew Perry) and watch Baywatch.

In fact, a number of comments on Jennifer Aniston’s post included images of Joey and Chandler lying back in their recliners to enjoy some television.

In 2021, the cast of Friends came together as a group on-screen for the first time since the show had ended in 2004 (the emotional Friends: The Reunion , which can be streamed with a Max subscription ), and afterward, Jennifer Aniston confirmed in early 2023 that they all continued to stay in touch with each other. She even said she was texting with Matthew Perry on what turned out to be the day he died.

On October 28, 2023, Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub at his home in California. It was determined through an autopsy that he died of “acute effects of ketamine.” Matthew Perry penned a tribute to his on-screen roommate, writing that it was “with a heavy heart,” he said goodbye .