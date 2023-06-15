Jennifer Aniston Celebrated Courteney Cox's Birthday With Throwback Pics And Friends Bloopers, And They Are Still Bestie Goals Nearly 30 Years Later

We may be a bit shy of the Friends finale's 20th anniversary, but the cast makes us feel like it ended yesterday. The six leads remain close to this day, especially when it comes to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox . The actresses behind Rachel and Monica became real-life besties while filming the series across a decade, and that hasn’t changed since the cameras stopped rolling. The latest proof of this: Aniston wishing Cox a happy birthday with sweet throwback photos of the pair.

I know we talk a lot about the memorable romantic relationships of Friends, but it’s time to show some major love for Monica and Rachel. The roommates were there for each other from beginning to end through all the first dates, breakups, weddings and pregnancies. It’s so sweet, and Jennifer Aniston had us in our feels about the Friends besties on and off the screen with this Instagram post:

On the morning of Courteney Cox’s 59th birthday, Aniston shared a round of photos of the two from over the years. She took a moment to call the fellow actress an “incredible” person with the “biggest heart,” she also noted that her co-star is the “most generous” of humans. It’s so sweet to see these two in their Friends days, stealing kisses, posing for photoshoots and making each other laugh during their scenes on the sitcom.

These two have known each other since 1994, when Friends first began in the fall season. They saw each other just about every day playing their characters until the 2004 finale, and they have remained friends to this day. Just a couple of months ago, when Aniston was asked about the Friends cast, she shared that “everybody stays in touch,” and that they are “family forever.” Last month, Aniston also posted “thank god for girlfriends” on social media while flaunting her friendship with Cox alongside other famous gal pals like Lisa Kudrow and Reese Witherspoon.

When they were filming Friends, the pair apparently would have lunch together every day, which is most definitely enough to bond two people for life. Across nearly 30 years, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have gone on vacations together to places like Cabo and Tahiti, and their co-star Lisa Kudrow has also gone with them. Additionally, they’ve been there for each other through real-life weddings and divorce, plus Aniston is a godmother to Cox’s daughter, Coco.