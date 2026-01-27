A Lot Of Housewives Have Done Well On The Traitors, But Would Heather Gay Join?

It's hard to believe it, but the Real Housewives franchise is reaching its 20 year anniversary. The behemoth series includes some of the best reality shows of all time, chief among them being Salt Lake City. Fans have been watching Season 6 on Bravo and streaming with a Peacock subscription, including OG cast member Heather Gay. A number of Housewives have joined The Traitors, so would she get in on the fun? Here's what she told us.

The Traitors is an Emmy-winning sensation, and is basically The Avengers for reality TV addicts. A number of beloved Real Housewives have appeared on the competition series over the years, and during a chat with Gay about her new partnership with Atkins, I had to ask if she'd be down to join. The RHOSLC OG told me:

Um, have you seen the tartan fashion? Yes, I have Atkins red nails, and I think they would lend perfectly with some Scottish plaid. I think that I could go on Traitors and I just would wanna be a Faithful. Because I just, I would just have too much anxiety the whole time, you know, if I were a Traitor. I'd wanna be a Faithful and I'd wanna ride hard for the Faithfuls. But yeah, I would totally go on Traitors.

Bring on the treachery! It sounds like Heather Gay would absolutely love to join The Traitors in a future season, and add to the list of Real Housewives who have tried their best at the beloved game. None of the stars of Salt Lake City have stepped into host Alan Cumming's castle just yet, and I wouldn't be surprised if casting brought them in considering the wild popularity of that particular city.

With Season 4 of The Traitors finally giving the Real Housewives some power, I'm eager to see how this influences future casting and gameplay for the Emmy-winning series. As you can see in the video of our conversation, I thought that Heather would make a solid Faithful, thanks to her ability to sniff out B.S. on RHOSLC. She agreed with me, saying:

I like to keep it real. I do. I like to sniff out the B.S.. That's like my favorite pastime.

Heather Gay has starred in all six seasons of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (so far), and is in many ways the primary narrator and audience proxy. This is partly why I think she'd be great on The Traitors, if nothing thanks to her work in confessionals. And since Heather appeared on Ultimate Girls Trip, she's already got a reality TV crossover event under her belt.

The cast of The Traitors Season 4 featured a number of Housewives, and Alan Cumming shocked audiences when both Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett were chosen as Traitors. At the time of writing this story they're both still in the game, and have been largely successful in staying under the radar at the Round Table. While some eyes are beginning to fall in Lisa, I'm curious to see how far they both make it into the game. Although if Heather Gay ends up joining the show, she'd much prefer to be a Faithful.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Tuesdays on Bravo, and The Traitors offers new entries Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if these two shows collide in future installments.