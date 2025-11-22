Could A Celebrity Guest Star In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 Get Connor Out Of His Latest Slump? The Actor Has Thoughts

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Connor McAllister had his heart broken in the latest episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, but his creative outlet may heal him before the show goes on break at the end of the 2025 TV schedule. Now, after his parody song he sent away got the thumbs up from Dr. Demento, is there a chance he could become a professional musician on some level?

TVLine spoke to actor Dougie Baldwin and reminded him that the door for that is open thanks to a Season 1 celebrity cameo from Jay Leno. Viewers heard the late-night host give Connor a shoutout, which was a full-circle moment after he claimed earlier to the family he was friends with The Tonight Show host. The outlet asked Baldwin if Connor's latest musical success could lead to him going to work for Leno, so which he said the following:

Jay's just his buddy. He's just his friend. He's not trying to go work for him — he's just like, 'That's my friend.' Listen, that's in the hands of the producers. I would love to go hang out with Jay Leno and pretend to play in his band. That would be such a funny turn.

If there's a long-term plan for Connor to get a gig playing on The Tonight Show, Dougie Baldwin doesn't know anything about it. That tracks, however, because I recently learned the cast doesn't even know when Georgie and Mandy will finally break up.

I will say, as a fan of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, I hope that there is some payoff to Connor's storyline as the show goes on. Sure, it's funny to have him lie around the house and deliver funny one-liners, but the series has really leaned into his insecurities as being an adult male with no real plan for the rest of his life.

To have this series begin and end with him doing the same in life would be a disappointment. Suppose this series has at least one unhappy ending, given how things turn out between Georgie and Mandy (as we still don't know whether the producers will put a twist on it). In that case, we should at least be able to smile and be happy for Connor for finding a career that embraces his unique persona.

I'm assuming there is plenty of time for the show's creatives to work on that, since I don't see this show leaving the network for a while, given how well its predecessors did.

New episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage are still on the way as it airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm psyched for what's to come, and still crossing my fingers that a secret Sheldon cameo has already been filmed.