The Ghosts Cast Broke Down How Jay Seeing The Ghosts Will Change The Show, And I Can't Stop Thinking About Rose McIver's Point About 'Realities Vs. Expectations'

Here’s what we know about Ghosts Season 4 : at some point, Jay will be able to see the ghosts . We might not know when or how it will happen, but eventually, Utkarsh Ambudkar's character will finally get to directly communicate with the spirits. So, with that in mind, the cast opened up about how this massive update will change the series both on and off camera. However, it's Rose McIver’s comments about “realities vs. expectations” that have me super intrigued.

The Cast Of Ghosts Open Up About How Jay Seeing The Spirits Changes The Ensemble’s Dynamic

As Season 4 of Ghosts airs on the 2024 TV schedule , some of its cast sat down with Collider to chat about the upcoming storyline involving Jay being able to see the spirits. During their discussion with Perri Nemiroff, Sam actress Rose McIver began by mentioning how much this plot development has changed the on-set dynamic. She said:

It certainly changes the on-set dynamic, because Utkarsh gets to play with his fellow actors. In a way that he hasn’t been able to.

Since day one, I’ve thought about this a lot. I’ve always wondered what might happen if Jay could see the ghosts , and I’ve been excited about the prospect of Utkarsh Ambudkar actually getting to interact with his co-stars who play spirits. To that point, Isaac actor Brandon Scott Jones explained why he’s thrilled about all this, saying:

When you are working in an ensemble, I think the thing that we do that I love the most is that we really work through scenes, and when we’re on set we’ll try to figure out moments, beats and everything together. And that doesn't sometimes include Utkarsh, not because he’s not a part of that scene, but because a lot of times the rhythms will be on two different sides of the camera. And I will say, just allowing him to be part of that process just felt so wonderful and new and great and so exciting.

Considering Ambudkar and all his co-stars are wickedly talented comedic actors, I’ve been dying to see them really go back and forth without Sam being the middleman. While we’ve seen Jay and Sas directly communicate in dreams, and Trevor has texted Jay on his iPad, he really has no idea who these guys are. I desperately want to see how his expectations are challenged, and Flower actress Sheila Carrasco had the same idea as she said:

Yeah, it’s really cool to see how he interpreted Jay seeing the ghosts for the first time, and how specific it was to each of us in a way.

After that, Rose McIver made the most thought-provoking point of this conversation, noting why Jay’s first real interactions could be impacted by his expectations. And I can’t stop thinking about them…

Rose McIver Teases How Jay’s Expectations Of The Ghosts Could Be Challenged By The Reality, And That’s So Exciting

It’s important to remember that Jay has spent over three seasons imagining what all these ghosts look like. Other than seeing Sas in his dreams, he really hasn’t been able to visualize the others, which means he probably has a pretty distinct picture of them all in his head.

So, that will make things really interesting when he actually sees characters like Thor, Hetty, Isaac, and more for the very first time. To that point, Rose McIver explained how that could shake things up, saying:

And realities vs. expectations, you know? That’s something I think that’s teasable. You know, he’s built an idea in his head of who these people are, and what they look like, and who they might be. And we get to see that confronted with the reality.

I don’t know how I’ve never thought about this before. Of course, Jay has made up his own versions of these ghosts, and obviously, that will present comedic challenges once he’s able to see them! It’s honestly brilliant that that will be part of this storyline.

Knowing the comedic power of Utkarsh Ambudkar and his co-stars, I’m sure that they’ll have a heyday with this idea. The comments above prove that they’re stoked to explore this new dynamic on the show, and I can’t wait to see how it starts with Jay having to face his expectations vs. the actual reality.