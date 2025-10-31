After Ghosts' Dramatic Fifth Halloween Episode, I Think One Relationship Needs To Be Rekindled

Spoilers for Ghosts Season 5, Episode 3, “Halloween 5: The Mummy,” are ahead! Read with caution, and get in the Halloween spirit by streaming old episodes of the show with a Paramount+ subscription .

This year’s Halloween episode of Ghosts was incredibly dramatic, as far as Ghosts goes, because Sam, Jay and quite a few of the spirits dealt with the emergence of a mummy. However, there was some relationship drama going on between Isaac and Nigel in this new episode on the 2025 TV schedule, too, as a conflict arose over Chris the stripper . However, after the truth was revealed, I started thinking about how much I’d actually like to see the two soldiers rekindle their relationship.

Ever since Isaac and Nigel called off their wedding at the end of Ghosts' third season , I’ve been hoping they’d find their way back together. So, when John Hartman’s red coat appeared in this episode, I was thrilled about what could happen.

However, things quickly got awkward when Nigel shared that he wanted to bring Chris back from beyond. That’s because the stripper wasn’t sucked off. His ghost power is that he can parachute off the property, so he left the soldiers and everyone else behind. That meant there was no way Nigel could perform the ceremony to bring Chris back, because he technically never left. The ghosts didn’t want him to know that, though. So, they lied. But eventually, Sam blurted out the truth.

That led Nigel to immediately confront Isaac about why he lied about the fact that Chris “wasn’t sucked off, he was blown…by the wind.” Brandon Scott Jones’ soldier tried to explain himself, but when the Red Coat interpreted him, Thor chimed in with the following explanation about his fellow house ghost’s choice:

Thor, trying to be vine wall, but must point out that it seem Isaac only do what he do to Nigel to be nice, so that you not think Chris just leave you.

Nigel then realized Isaac really was trying to spare his feelings. And Isaac noted that that shouldn’t be surprising because he still cares about him and always has. Now, while the conversation ended with the soldiers bickering again about Isaac telling another lie about Chris, this was a major step forward, and it made me miss the days when these two were a couple. And I couldn't help but feel the smallest of sparks between them during this final interaction.

It also showed major character growth for Isaac. He admitted to his first lie, and then, when he tried to do it again, he ultimately told Nigel the truth. Plus, he so genuinely made his care for his ex clear that it made me actually say “aww.” So, maybe now they're both closer to a place where they can be in a healthy and happy relationship.

Whether they keep things platonic or a romance reignites, I’ll be happy. I really just want Nigel and Isaac’s relationship to be rekindled in a way that starts things on the right foot and shows how they’ve both grown since they called off their wedding.

Now, to see where this relationship goes from here, and to catch the spirits' other shenanigans, you can watch new episodes of Ghosts every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.