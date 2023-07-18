After Gigi Hadid's Cayman Island Arrest Sparked Bribery Rumors, Local Officials Have Responded

Gigi Hadid finds herself dealing with a legal issue, and it stems from her most recent tropical excursion. The model and media personality was arrested after reportedly flying to the Cayman Islands from the United States last week. She was reportedly taken into custody and charged with pot possession as well as drug paraphernalia. Sources close to the star have since provided alleged details on the circumstances surrounding the arrest. And now, authorities have also responded to claims of bribery in connection to the matter.

The 28-year-old made her way to the sunny locale in one of her private jets and, when she arrived on July 10, smoking utensils and a portion of marijuana were found in a bag. Per TMZ, agents for Customs & Border Control located the alleged items after putting the carrier through a scanner. However, one of the news outlet’s sources claims that the weed wasn’t located in the runway staple’s bag but in one belonging to her traveling companion. They further contended that she merely received the blame because it was carried on her aircraft.

The unnamed insider also alleged that law enforcement officials asked to be paid off in order, presumably in exchange for sweeping the situation under the rug. Police officers in the Cayman Islands shared a statement with TMZ in which they categorically denied any illicit practices:

Our officers categorically deny the bribery related allegation which has been made against them by Ms. Hadid. However, we invite Ms. Hadid to make a formal complaint to our Professional Standards Unit so that they can independently review the case in order to determine if there is any evidence to support her allegation.

Before the message above was issued, a source claimed that the starlet refused to comply with the alleged demands. The insider added that she did have a medical card, yet it wasn’t accepted in that specific overseas territory. Per ET, the Never Have I Ever guest star and her companion, Leah McCarthy, appeared in Summary Court days after the arrest. And after pleading guilty, they were fined $1,000. A rep also released a statement to the site in regard to the trip:

Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island

The co-host of Next in Fashion (which is available for Netflix subscription holders) has been making headlines for totally different reasons over the past several months. In September, romance rumors began swirling around her and Leonardo DiCaprio, allegedly making her ex, Zayn Malik unhappy. As of this past May, she and DiCaprio are still hanging out and DiCaprio’s yacht nights have allegedly been impacted due to the purported fling. Aside from that, she found herself embroiled in a fashion show drama involving Kanye West last fall.

All in all, it would appear that the situation has been mostly resolved. It does, however, remain to be seen if Gigi Hadid will opt to make a formal complaint in relation to the bribery allegations.