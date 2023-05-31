Newly Single Tom Brady Joined Leonardo DiCaprio On Yachting Trip, And I Wonder What Their Mutual Ex Gisele Bündchen Thinks

Gisele Bündchen has been seen flaunting her post-divorce glow since her marriage to Tom Brady came to an end in October, and hopefully she really is living her best single life, because it sure looks like her exes are. The retired NFL quarterback joined Leonardo DiCaprio and others on a yachting excursion to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Bündchen dated the Titanic actor for five years before marrying Brady, and I can’t help but wonder what she thinks of this get-together.

Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio embarked on the guys’ trip in celebration of friend Bert Hedaya’s birthday, TMZ reports, as the group took to the waters near the Italian island of Sardinia. Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman posted a group shot to his Instagram Stories that showed both of Gisele Bündchen’s exes and another of himself enjoying the sun and some conversation with the seven-time Super Bowl winner:

In the group shot posted on the site, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady are standing pretty far away from each other amongst the other revelers, so it’s unknown if the two of them actually hung out very much, much less if their mutual ex was the topic of any conversation.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer was married to the supermodel for 13 years before they finalized their divorce this past October, ending months of speculation about the status of their marriage and whether Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL had led Gisele Bündchen to issuing an ultimatum .

While he is now single, it’s uncertain how ready to mingle the QB is, but that hasn’t stopped tons of speculation. Tom Brady was rumored to be dating Reese Witherspoon , before their reps shut that down, and his people also had to clarify that his “friendly” relationship with Kim Kardashian was not romantic.

A year before pairing up with the NFL superstar, Gisele Bündchen’s five-year relationship with The Wolf of Wall Street actor came to an end. In her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, she said her split from Leonardo DiCaprio came after she wanted to stop “numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work,” but he wanted to stay the same.

I’m not sure if yacht party summers were part of his routine back then, but apparently that’s now become something of a tradition. This year, however, there was reportedly some concern from the Oscar winner’s “bros” that his rumored romance with Gigi Hadid might impact their yachting schedule . That turned out not to be the case, clearly, as TMZ reports that Leo has been yacht-hopping for about a week since departing the Cannes Film Festival.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been connected to Gigi Hadid since his breakup with Camlia Morrone last fall. However, how serious they are has remained unclear, and it was presumed they had ended things by the time the actor was seen at Coachella with Bradley Cooper’s ex , Irina Shayk.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the love lives of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady, but for now it’s apparently the yacht life for them, and I’d imagine Gisele Bündchen is just fine being left off of that invite list.