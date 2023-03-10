Tom Brady May Have Retired, But Gisele Bündchen Is Working That Post-Divorce Glow, Complete With A Stripper Pole, In New Campaign

It’s been five months since NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ended months of speculation regarding the state of their relationship by announcing their divorce after 13 years of marriage . In that time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer has retired from football — for real this time, apparently — and Bündchen has gotten back to work. That may be an understatement, too, as the model is featured in a sizzling new ad campaign for Arezzo, complete with a stripper pole and sexy thong bodysuit.

Gisele Bündchen is proving why she’s one of the world’s highest-paid and most-recognized supermodels in an ad shared by the Italian designer. The translated caption on the Instagram video proclaims, “SHE IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” And boy is she ever. Take a look for yourself:

A post shared by Instagram Oficial da Arezzo (@arezzo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The model is shown strutting in a few different looks, including a sexy, plunging V-neck bodysuit and knee-high boots. Her long, straight hair is waist-length, making for a pretty effective visual when she swings around the stripper pole and throws her head back. The rest of the caption translates to, “Your time has come! Become the best version of yourself with the new #ArezzoMyTurn collection,” and I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that this is Gisele Bündchen’s best version of herself, as she exudes post-divorce glow.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has prioritized family since giving birth to two children with Tom Brady in 2009 and 2012, and with her then-husband’s busy NFL schedule, that often meant putting her own work aside. Brady has discussed some of the issues the couple had in the past, including his own struggle to balance football with his personal life .

So hopefully we can assume Gisele Bündchen’s new campaign means that co-parenting is going well , as the seven-time Super Bowl champion takes some time off to enjoy life as a cat dad (and, presumably, a human dad) before he joins the Fox Sports broadcasting team in Fall 2024. Whatever the arrangement, it seems to be working for the supermodel, who showed off another Arezzo look on her own Instagram :

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Holy silver fringe, Batman! That dress looks like all kinds of fun. She’s not the only part of that former couple who’s stripped down since becoming single again. Just a month ago Tom Brady was apparently fulfilling his end of a bet with former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, when he took to social media sporting nothing but his own Brady Brand boxer briefs . Yeah, I’d be willing to entertain a “Who thirst-trapped better?” competition between these two icons.

It was sad to see the marriage of this power couple come to an end, especially after so many years and with children involved. Problems between the two are thought to have arisen when Tom Brady stepped away from the NFL after the 2021 season, but called off his retirement just weeks later. Rumors swirled when the quarterback took an unexpected leave from the team during the 2022 preseason that were only exacerbated by Gisele Bündchen’s absence from his games once the season started. Their divorce was finalized on October 28, the same day that they publicly announced their split .

Hopefully everything has worked out best for both parties, because it’s great to see Gisele Bündchen killing it in the modeling world again.