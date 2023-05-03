GMA Doesn’t Have A Permanent Replacement For T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Yet, But The Show Did Welcome A New On-Air Personality

Following the very public alleged affair between former Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, there is still the question of who will replace them. While still trying to find a permanent replacement, GMA has been able to land a new on-air personality in the meantime, and one that has experience talking to an audience.

According to Hello! Magazine, the morning talk show has tapped Peloton instructor Jess Sims as the newest ongoing contributor. There isn’t any news on how long it will last, but it sounds like it could be for quite some time. Since she isn’t technically replacing Holmes and Robach, this could be a good way to see how she performas as a regular contributor, and if this could turn into something more.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sims reflected on her new job and how grateful she is for the opportunity:

Trust that everything happens FOR you, not TO you. If you were to tell 22 year old, 5th grade teacher Jess (who was shipping her own children’s books from Boston to Houston because budgets didn’t allow for new purchases) that she would be an ongoing contributor for @goodmorningamerica and her first hit would be highlighting a WOMAN owned bookstore @childrensbookworld celebrating a BLACK author @36westbrook - she would roll her eyes and laugh. You might not be able to connect your life’s dots as it’s happening, but looking back…WHEWWWW 🥵 it all makes sense.

Aside from being a Peloton instructor, Peloton's site revealed Sims was also a teacher, opening schools in Boston and New York until she turned to her true passion: fitness. She has definitely come a long way since being 22 and being a teacher, and it’s clear that she is as grateful as ever. It’s going to be an exciting change for GMA, one that fans will be looking forward to.

Between being an instructor and now being part of the GMA family, Sims is going to have a lot on her plate. Though fans should expect some intersecting between the two since it’s very likely Sims will continue instructing viewers on a morning workout to get their day started. That is a huge plus. It’s hard to tell what to expect from Sims since this is a bit different than what she’s done, but if she can go from being a teacher to being a fitness instructor, she can surely go from fitness instructor to GMA personality.

Rumors started swirling about the former hosts' workplace affair late last year, and they were soon pulled from GMA3 and investigated. Not long after, it was reported that GMA might have found a replacement for Holmes, but there hasn't been anything permanent as of yet. As for Robach and Holmes, major networks have reportedly passed on hiring them.

There’s no telling when the show will finally find permanent replacements for them, as the morning talk show has reportedly been eyeing some new anchors, but at least they’re welcoming a new contributor to the show, and someone who has experience, even if it is through soul cycle. Jess Sims seems like a great fit, and it’s going to be great to start the morning with her.