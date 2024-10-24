‘She’s Back’: Dave Grohl’s Daughter Exited Social Media Amidst Baby-Out-Of-Wedlock Brouhaha, But Made Her Big Return This Week

There is a lot of speculation about Dave Grohl’s marriage happening right now, after the Foo Fighters rocker admitted to fathering a child with another woman . Both he and Jordyn Blum, his wife of 21 years, have been seen without their wedding rings , but there are conflicting reports about whether or not they’re headed for the split. Unfortunately, Blum isn’t the only one affected by the brouhaha, as the couple shares three daughters, and Violet — the oldest of them — returned to social media this week.

Violet Grohl, 18, deactivated her Instagram account following the revelation that a fourth daughter had been born to her rock star father, “outside” of his marriage. Fans were excited to see the teen's first post since her family’s drama started making headlines, and she even debuted a new hair color:

Six weeks ago, when Violet Grohl last shared snapshots from her life on September 5 (less than a week before Dave Grohl’s announcement ), she sported a blonde hairstyle. Now she’s rocking black locks, and I think the change suits her! Her post included a few dark images in addition to the selfie: There was a Super A Foods, a couple pics that were dark and blurry and then one from a concert. She captioned the post with a simple “:-)” smiley face.

Fans took to the comments to welcome the teenager back, with one saying they were impressed that everyone was behaving themselves and “passing the vibe check” with their support. Some comments included:

As previously mentioned, Violet Grohl went dark on her socials following the news about the former Nirvana drummer’s infidelity. It’s not hard to imagine why, as people were trying to suss out the identity of the new baby’s mother , and with Dave Grohl hiring a divorce attorney , wondering if his marriage was over.

The “Learn to Fly” singer and Jordyn Blum share two other daughters in addition to Violet: 15-year-old Harper and 10-year-old Ophelia. When Dave Grohl released his statement about having stepped out of his marriage, he said he was trying to regain the trust of his wife and children and earn their forgiveness. Some sources say he is indeed trying to save his marriage ; however, other alleged insiders say Blum is in a “state of confusion,” as her friends are reportedly threatening to cut her off if she doesn’t divorce the musician.

Whatever happens, it sounds pretty messy, and it can’t be an easy time for any of them — especially the children involved. Violet Grohl’s return to social media is a good sign, though, that they’re coping, and it looks like she’s got plenty of support from the fans during this tough time.