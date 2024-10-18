‘State Of Confusion’: How Dave Grohl’s Wife Is Reportedly Coping Amidst The Ongoing Drama

There’s been a lot of speculation about what’s going on with Dave Grohl’s marriage following his admission that he’d fathered a daughter out of wedlock . While signs seem to indicate Jordyn Blum may be thinking of ending the 21-year marriage, the Foo Fighters frontman is allegedly still trying to salvage the relationship . Sources allege her friends are going to extreme lengths to prevent that reunion from happening, as Blum remains conflicted about what to do.

On September 10, Dave Grohl took to social media to announce he’d fathered a love child and planned on being a “loving and supportive parent to her.” He also said he was working to regain the trust of his wife and their three daughters, 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Harper and 10-year-old Ophelia. The couple have both been seen without their wedding rings , and Grohl reportedly hired a divorce attorney before he even made the announcement. That doesn’t necessarily mean things are over, though, as a source revealed to the Daily Mail :

One day Jordyn Blum is ditching her wedding ring and vowing divorce from cheating husband Dave Grohl. The next she’s at home wearing the ring and sobbing because she doesn’t want the marriage to end.

Jordyn Blum’s friends are reportedly pushing her to go through with the split, going so far as to allegedly stage an intervention, threatening to forgo the friendship should she stay married to the rockstar. The insider said:

Her besties have begged her to move forward with the split. Not to go back with him at any cost. There were lots of tears during the session. … One of her friends, who’s been a close confidante for many years, even told Jordyn she’ll lose total respect for her if she takes Dave back and she’ll walk away from their decades long friendship.

She reportedly remained in a “state of confusion” after the intervention and refused to give her friends a firm answer on her decision.

Dave Grohl has been a major name on the rock scene since the 1990s, when he was the drummer for Nirvana, and has maintained a good reputation over the decades. Slipknot’s Corey Taylor called him one of the “ nicest people on the planet ” and acknowledged how disappointed fans are to learn he cheated.

Indeed, the Foo Fighter does have a flirty, rockstar side to him , according to other sources, which Jordyn Blum has had issues with in the past. However, in an attempt to save his marriage, Dave Grohl has reportedly been going to therapy, has offered up the text messages on his phone and is constantly apologizing.

This is obviously not an easy time for Jordyn Blum or Dave Grohl, who has managed to keep the identity of his new daughter’s mother out of the press (although that hasn’t kept people from trying to figure out who the baby mama is ). Only time will tell if the two-decade-long marriage can withstand this hurdle.