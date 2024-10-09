As Dave Grohl Drama Carries On, Fans Spot Him And Estranged Wife Without Wedding Rings

It’s been nearly a month since Dave Grohl announced that he fathered a fourth child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum. Speculation continues to swirl around the Foo Fighters co-founder, particularly when it comes to the state of his marriage. The couple themselves haven’t publicly confirmed whether they’ll separate due to Grohl’s infidelity, but signs seem to point to a split. Now, there may be further evidence that backs up that assumption, as fans recently spotted both Grohl and Blum in public and not wearing wedding rings.

Jordyn Blum – who tied the knot with the musician back in 2003 – was spotted in Los Angeles earlier this week. DailyMail.com shared photos that showed the 48-year-old interior designer shopping at Gelson's Market. As can be seen in the photos, Blum is clearly not wearing a ring. Meanwhile, 55-year-old Dave Grohl was also seen roaming LA this week, specifically visiting a friend this past Monday. The news outlet says that while being photographed, Grohl was trying not to conceal the fact that he wasn’t wearing his matrimony-related jewelery.

When it comes to divorce rumors, the absence of wedding rings can sometimes be a significant indicator of a relationship status. That came into play recently, with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rings – or lack thereof – being examined ahead of their divorce proceedings. What should be made clear, however, is that in the case of the Grohls, it still can’t be said with total certainty that the two are definitely going to split up.

Dave Grohl took to Instagram on September 10 to announce the birth of his fourth child – a daughter. Via the message, the “Big Me” performer stated that he planned to be a “loving and supportive” parent to his little girl and that he was “doing everything [he] can to regain” the trust of his wife and three older daughters, all of whom he shares with Jordyn Blum. Sources have indicated that Blum knew about the baby “for a while” before the announcement was made and that she was “shocked” when learning of her husband’s affair.

Around the time that the rockstar confirmed the arrival of his baby out of wedlock, there were reportedly already signs of domestic trouble between him and his spouse. The Studio 666 star had apparently retained a divorce lawyer by that time. In August, he and his wife had also been spotted without wedding bands as well.

The responses to Dave Grohl’s actions and announcement have varied. A PR expert weighed in on Grohl’s statement , surmising that it “sets a tone of accountability.” Despite that, the person also stated that “words alone aren't enough in moments like these.” Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor did voice support for the “Low” performer, who’s a friend of his. Taylor acknowledged that the infidelity controversy is “messy” but also called Grohl one of the “nicest” people he knows. With that, Taylor stated that his fellow rocker’s situation doesn’t “mean he’s not a nice person.”

Questions regarding this situation remain, including the identity of Mr. Grohl’s baby mother . At this time, reports would suggest that the famed musician and Jordyn Blum are working through their issues, while the latter is apparently also receiving comfort from friends, including Kate Hudson. Time will tell whether Grohl and Blum’s lack of wedding rings ultimately signifies divorce.