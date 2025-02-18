See The Funny Moment An Older Woman Asked Josh Allen Out On A Date In Front Of Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen may not have been on the field when the Super Bowl aired on the 2025 TV schedule , but life has still been treating him pretty well. After proposing to actress Hailee Steinfeld in November (a play for which Steinfeld had already guessed the snap count ), the Buffalo Bills quarterback was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, and he nearly scored himself a date with an older woman who hilariously asked him out in front of his fiancée.

After suffering a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Josh Allen attended the NFL Honors ceremony with Hailee Steinfeld, and a viral video shows the couple getting interrupted while walking the red carpet. Check out this amazing moment on X (Twitter) below:

not josh telling to the grandma she has to fight Hailee lmfao 😭 pic.twitter.com/CRtUEEOIHTFebruary 9, 2025

Wow, I absolutely love this woman shooting her shot, and right in front of Hailee Steinfeld at that. The actress — who will appear in the upcoming horror movie Sinners on the 2025 movie calendar as well as the upcoming Spider-Man movie Beyond the Spider-Verse — could be seen laughing as she continued walking the red carpet. It’s not clear how much of the interaction she heard, but the exchange went as follows:

Woman: Hi, sexy! How about going on a date?

Hi, sexy! How about going on a date? Josh Allen: You said what?

You said what? Woman: I wanna go on a date.

I wanna go on a date. Josh Allen: You wanna go on a date? You might have to fight my fiancée for that.

You wanna go on a date? You might have to fight my fiancée for that. Woman: Well, I wanna go to the nursing home.

Well, I wanna go to the nursing home. Josh Allen: I gotcha.

The Bills quarterback handled the situation pretty well, I think, smiling and shaking her hand, although I’m really hoping grandma found someone to take her to the nursing home, NFL star or otherwise.

The clip has unsurprisingly gone viral, with fans in tears over Josh Allen’s reaction of, “You said what?” after the proposition, as well as the mental image of Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld fighting the elderly over her fiancé. They wrote:

Hailee ignoring it took me out HAHAH – itstimetosimp

– itstimetosimp Not me imagining Hailee fighting with the grandma for Josh 🤣🤣 – LeeAna0799

– LeeAna0799 Not him dragging hailee into committing elderly abuse for him LMAOO – haileesmartini

– haileesmartini Hi Sexy! How cute was she! And how gracious was he! – donna_dosher

– donna_dosher GRANNY MUST BE "MAN-STEALING" SINCE THE 1940'S ! – RICHARD2XENIA

Can’t hate a girl for trying! Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld proceeded to have a lovely night — presumably without a third wheel — when the Buffalo Bill was named MVP. Allen made sure to shout out his fiancée in his acceptance speech, thanking her for the positive impact she had on his NFL season , and he left the sweetest comment when she, in turn, celebrated his big win on social media afterward.

Josh Allen would likely have preferred to be playing in Super Bowl LIX rather than watching its best commercials and forming opinions of Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, but I think it’s pretty clear he’s still winning. Grandma probably agrees Hailee Steinfeld is winning too.