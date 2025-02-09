It's Patrick Mahomes' Big Weekend, But I Can't Get Enough Of Josh Allen's Sweet Comment To New Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld

It’s a big weekend for Patrick Mahomes. In addition to attempting the first-ever NFL three-peat on the 2025 TV schedule (you can also watch the Super Bowl without cable), the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback welcomed his third child with wife Brittany in January and double-dated with teammate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (maybe you’ve heard of her) in New Orleans ahead of kickoff. However, it’s another quarterback that’s intercepted my attention, as Josh Allen had the sweetest comment for his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback may not have made it to the Super Bowl, but Josh Allen turned out to be a big winner anyway when he was awarded the NFL Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors on February 6. Hailee Steinfeld, the MCU actress who got engaged to Allen in December, took to Instagram with a couple of photos from the ceremony alongside the sweet caption:

That’s MVP Josh Allen to you! 👑

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld may play second fiddle to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship as far as most popular NFL/celebrity couple, but there’s no question that the Academy Award-nominated actress called the Buffalo QB the “King of My Heart” long before this big professional honor.

If that wasn’t sweet enough, Josh Allen replied in the comments with a response that had me absolutely swooning:

I love you ❤️‍🔥

The Bills quarterback has gushed over his bride-to-be over the course of the football season, saying he couldn’t have been so successful on the field if he didn’t have such strong support from her. That support was on full display at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, as Hailee Steinfeld could not have looked prouder of her man when he accepted the MVP award. He was sure to shout her out in his acceptance speech, too, which you can see here:

Now that the football season is officially over (well, for Josh Allen anyway), I wonder if he and Hailee Steinfeld will get started on those wedding plans. She does, however, have a horror flick hitting the 2025 movie schedule with Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan, so maybe this spring will be an opportunity for Allen to show his fiancée some professional support in return.

Josh Allen proposed in December 2024, about a year and a half after the two were first spotted together in New York. It turned out Hailee Steinfeld had already guessed the QB’s snap count, so to speak, as she was asking him about when they would get married the morning he planned her surprise proposal.

The couple has stayed pretty quiet about their relationship up until now, and I love that we’re seeing more of these sweet interactions between them. Josh Allen may be relegated to watching the Super Bowl commercials and catching Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s halftime show like the rest of us, but at least he’s got good company by his side.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is straight-up trolling Swifties, talking about wedding season and making comments about diamonds. No one knows if or when he and Taylor Swift might get engaged, but how about we let him and the Kansas City Chiefs finish out their season first, OK? The Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Fox, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, February 9.