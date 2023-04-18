Harry Styles’ Mom Gets Candid About What Her Superstar Son Is Really Like: He’ll ‘Open The Fridge’ Immediately

Harry Styles got his start with an awkward X Factor audition, but it helped skyrocket him into superstardom with One Direction and, later, a solo career. While the singer is one of the biggest acts in the world, he is still like any other person. His mother proved this notion as she opened up about what her son is really like, and it’s pretty relatable.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Anne Twist, Styles' mom who is affectionately known as “Mama Twist,” got candid about her son and the person he’s become while in the limelight. She noted that even though he’s a big singer and actor now, not much has changed. In fact, Harry Styles is still one to raid to the fridge when he comes home, whit his mom saying he will "open the fridge" immediately when he gets home out of habit. She went on explain how proud she is of her son and daughter:

He’s just the same as he has always been. As a very little boy, he was very much like he is now, just a smaller version. I’m very proud of both Harry and his older sister Gemma and the adults they’ve become. They’re both really hard-working, they’ve got good morals, and they’re really kind people.

It’s sweet to know that Anne Twist is just as proud of both her kids as any parent would be, and of course, doesn’t have a favorite. Even though Harry Styles’ is big in both the music and acting worlds, it’s clear that his personality hasn’t changed much. He seems like kid at heart, especially during his concerts, making fans feel safe to be who they want to be and busing some sick dance moves on stage.

One thing that also seems to have not changed about Harry Styles is going straight for the fridge when he gets to his mom's place, and I can’t say I blame him. It’s basically human instinct. It wouldn’t be surprising if, after every concert he has, he does exactly that when he gets back to his tour bus or hotel.

While Styles is still the same boy to his mom, over the last year he has really risen to a new level of fame. Not only did he release his album Harry's House, he also starred in Olivia Wilde's movie Don't Worry Darling as well as Amazon Prime's My Policeman, which are available with and HBO Max subscription and Amazon Prime subscription, respectively. Even though the success is nice, the singer has also gotten stuck in some drama because of it.

He was talked about a lot over the last few months because of the alleged drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling, his breakup with Olivia Wilde and there was quite a bit of debate surrounding him winning Album of the Year at the Grammys over Beyoncé. However, his album continues to be a great success, and his fans absolutely adore him and jamming out with him during Love on Tour.

Harry Styles has been through quite a lot in the last several years, and it’s nice to know that he is still a pretty down to Earth kid with a good head on his shoulders. The "As It Was" singer seems to be fun, loving, and respectful, and he's become a beloved pop star and actor. It would be surprising if he ever changed, but I can’t see that ever happening, especially given how humble he truly is. Plus, if he’s still immediately opening a fridge when he gets home, I think he’ll do just fine, especially with a mom like Anne Twist.