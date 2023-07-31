Britney Spears Apparently Won’t Get To See Her Kids Before The Big Move

Britney Spears’ children Sean Preston and Jayden James are all set to move to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline and step-mom Victoria Prince. The relocation is reportedly set to happen on Tuesday, and many fans have wondered whether the pop star would reconnect with her kids prior to their leaving. Unfortunately, if the latest rumors are to be believed, it may not happen.

Britney Spears hasn’t commented much on her children or the state of their relationship, but several outlets have reported that they haven’t seen each other in over a year, though there may be some texting going on. Ahead of the move, Federline was allegedly encouraging the kids to go see their mom, but he reportedly said he wouldn’t make them. Well, according to TMZ, the reunion does not look like it’s going to happen prior to the move on Tuesday. As of now, they’ll allegedly leave California without reconnecting with their mother.

Now, obviously, like almost everything associated with Britney Spears, there’s an element of truth here and there’s an element of uncertainty. We know the kids are moving to Hawaii with their dad and step-mom because they had to petition the court and the singer had to sign off on it. But exactly what her feelings about the situation are or how the kids feel is only being addressed by alleged insiders. We know they didn’t attend her wedding, and there’s clearly some level of disharmony, but beyond that, it’s just a lot of whispers.

Some of that uncertainty is because, while Spears has talked recently about reconnecting with her mother and her sister, she has not spoken much about her kids, at least not in awhile. That’s probably healthy for their relationship, as there was some public drama before, but it also means the number of quotes from alleged insides is going to go up because what they’re saying isn’t easily proven or disproven.

Regardless, I hope Spears’ kids are able to find happiness in Hawaii. Growing up with celebrity parents seems to be complicated and difficult for most people who go through it. I can’t imagine how much more complicated it must be to have a mother as famous and consistently talked about as Britney Spears. Hopefully they’ll be able to find peace outside Los Angeles, and hopefully everyone involved is able to work out a relationship that is meaningful and fulfilling for all, whatever that might look like.

I’d expect to hear less rumors and stories about Sean Preston and Jayden James over the next several years, and if I had to guess, I bet both would consider that a good thing.