Heidi Klum Went Topless For Easter While Pete Davidson Hung Out With Martha Stewart After The Internet Thought They Should Date

It’s always interesting to see how celebrities spend their holidays. For many who celebrate Easter, the day might be spent at church or with family — possibly even with someone dressing up as the Easter Bunny . A few celebs shared some photos from their weekend adventures, with Heidi Klum donning some bunny ears but forgoing her top in a bikini pic. Meanwhile, after the Internet collectively expressed that they wanted Pete Davidson and Martha Stewart to date , the Meet Cute actor brought an actual date to her house, as he and Chase Sui Wonders visited Stewart's Bedford, New York, farm.

Heidi Klum Goes Topless As She Spends Easter At The Pool

Heidi Klum has always been a fashion icon, and her looks in the past year have continued to stun people in different ways. Of course we all remember what happened at Halloween: Her worm costume became one of the pop culture movements that defined 2022 , even if being in that suit was an actual nightmare . She stunned fans in the opposite way at the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, when she wore a sheer gown that actually resembled water . The former Victoria’s Secret Angel got playful on Instagram for Easter, though, with some cute bunny ears and not much else:

Heidi Klum covered her chest with her arms, as she gave a kissy face to the camera, looking ready for a swim as she posed in front of the picturesque background. I wonder if this Easter Bunny hid any eggs around that well-manicured lawn? And speaking of eggs …

Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Get Down On Martha’s Farm

Martha Stewart had some company at her sprawling, 153-acre New York farm over the weekend, as the “ son she never had ” brought his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders for a visit. It looks like the couple didn’t leave empty-handed, either, as Pete Davidson showed off some farm fresh eggs in the wholesome pic Stewart posted to Instagram :

Chase Sui Wonders, who is also set to appear on the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis with Pete Davidson, seems to have gotten Martha Stewart’s stamp of approval, as she called them a “Very cute couple!!!!”

Following the Saturday Night Live alum’s breakup from Kim Kardashian , some fans began to wonder if there was hope for a romance between the actor and the 81-year-old businesswoman. However, Martha Stewart hasn’t yet made it onto the long list of Pete Davidson’s girlfriends .