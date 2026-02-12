HGTV Just Canceled A Show And Fired Its Host After ‘Offensive Racial Comment’ Was Caught On Camera

HGTV went through a spate of cancellations last summer that led to fans worrying about several of the network’s other popular hosts being out of a job as well, and one of the home renovation celebs who had to reassure folks was Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis. Unfortunately for her fans, her show has now been canceled, after the host was caught saying an “offensive racial comment” on camera.

Why HGTV Cancelled Rehab Addict

A video has been making the rounds which shows Rehab Addict host Nicole Curtis using a racial slur. Apparently, HGTV has looked into the incident and canceled Curtis’ series, which had been poised for a return to the channel for the 2026 TV schedule after a hiatus. In a statement (via Page Six), the network said:

HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.

It was on February 11 that Radar Online obtained a video that featured Rehab Addict Nicole Curtis participating in a renovation that was being filmed for her popular series, which began on the DIY Network in 2010 before moving to HGTV in 2014. In the clip, which runs for less than a minute, the star is shown on a ladder as she attempts to adjust a wire connecting a metal frame to a wall, which she’s having difficulty with. Curtis, when speaking to someone in her crew, says:

Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n---er.

Curtis then immediately stopped what she was doing and added:

What the f--k is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--k my life.

The outlet notes that the “Nick” she referred to is likely one of the people responsible for production of the show who were on set and credited on the episode in question. A source told Radar Online that this segment was filmed about two years ago, with the outlet pointing out that her clothing in the video matches what she wore during the Season 10 episode, “Nicole Goes West,” which aired in 2025. This clip never aired as part of the show.

The host has already opened up about what happened, telling TMZ:

I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone. I'm grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared. It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community -- the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.

Several stars over the past several years have come under fire after being caught using racial slurs. 9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman was embroiled in controversy in 2020 over admitting that he used them with his friends, while Green Book star Viggo Mortensen apologized for using a slur while discussing his role in that film, which deals with racism.

Curtis had also taken to Instagram about the cancellation and what happened, but her account now appears to have been deleted. She will likely return at some point, and may have more to say to her fans about the situation.