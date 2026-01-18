Big Brother's Tiffany Mitchell Made A Hilarious Callback To Season 23 After She Was Kicked Off The Traitors

We still have a lot of time until Big Brother debuts on the 2026 TV schedule, but I hoped The Traitors Season 4 would make the wait a bit easier. Unfortunately, the cast for this season didn't see fit to keep the two BB players around for long. Now that her elimination officially aired, Tiffany took shots at one co-star with a reference to her iconic reality television debut.

For those not watching The Traitors with their Peacock subscription, Tiffany was sent home after The Bachelor's Colton Underwood, backed by K-Pop star Eric Nam, accused her of being a Traitor during the roundtable. They swayed the majority and voted her out, only to be wrong when she confirmed she was a Faithful. It seems Tiffany is still holding a grudge, based on a recent X post directed at Underwood.

Tiffany Mitchell Dropped An F-Bomb After Her Traitors Elimination Aired

Tiffany's been active on social media all throughout The Traitors Season 4 and was taking shots at co-stars now that fans know she's out of the game. Tiffany saw another Big Brother legend, Josh Martinez, take a shot at Colton Underwood in response to the latest episode, and decided to join in with her own personal twist:

It’s actually fuck Colton Underwood and I said that shit. https://t.co/7gk4oFvC14January 18, 2026

Is Tiffany actually still mad at Colton Underwood, or is this an on-brand post for the fans? Non Big Brother fans may assume the former, but I have some much-needed context from the CBS reality series that tells the whole story.

Tiffany Said Something Very Similar During Her Season Of Big Brother

Season 23 of Big Brother was one of the least-toxic seasons of the show's history, but that doesn't mean it was drama-free. Tiffany feuded with Sarah Beth Steagall during her season, convinced that she had a secret alliance with Kyland Young that would've endangered her chances of winning the game.

Sarah Beth wasn't the threat that Tiffany thought she'd be, but the latter built her up so much that she began to obsess about taking her out daily. One day, while complaining about her to others, Tiffany dropped a quote that would eventually go down in Big Brother history:

It's been a day I haven't tweeted about it so here it is : Fuck Sarah Beth and I said that shit #BB23 pic.twitter.com/NtSay0KYG1August 25, 2021

The phrase evolved to get regular use within the online fandom in various spaces, especially when someone wanted to express their distaste for another Big Brother Houseguest. Tiffany, of course, is aware of its popularity, and as someone who is pursuing a career as a reality star, saying the popular line keeps the brand strong.

For that reason, I suspect that Tiffany made this comment more to capitalize on an opportunity, rather than go after Colton Underwood with a strong attack. Then again, multiple things can be true, and I'm sure she didn't love missing out on her chance to win the grand prize money on The Traitors. Only she can tell us how she feels with certainty, so perhaps we'll gain some clarity on where things stand with her and Underwood as time passes.

Check out Tiffany's Big Brother season by searching up BB 23 with a Paramount+ subscription. It's a great season to start with for those looking to keep up with the show ahead of its return this summer.