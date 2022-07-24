How Big Brother 24's Latest Veto Win May Cause A Massive Change In The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the latest Big Brother episode, which aired on Sunday, July 24th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother 24 is blazing along in Week 3 and, as CinemaBlend continues to track BB evictions and other events in the house , there’s something big brewing. The latest Head of Household, Matt “Turner” Turner , set a plan in motion (with an assist from Kyle Capener and Jospeh Abdin). However, the scheme could only be executed if the right person were to win the veto. Luckily for the group, everything fell right into place and, as a result, we may now be looking at a major change in the game.

So, who won the veto, and what will likely happen in the rest of the week? Let’s get into all of that below and discuss how the weakest Houseguests in the game might have just become the strongest.

(Image credit: CBS)

Michael Bruner Won His Third Straight Veto Competition

After a dominant veto win in Week 1 and an unexpected win in Week 2 , Michael Bruner is once again the victor of the competition in this third go-around. I believe this also counts as a W for Brittany Hoopes, as the BB Fest Besties twist split the Houseguests into duos. Brittany and Michael are now safe for the week. Now, the rest of the house may think this is an easy Head of Household week in which Taylor Hale is finally going home, but that’s not what Turner discussed over the weekend.

(Image credit: CBS)

A New Alliance Was Formed, And It Will Drastically Shake Up Season 24

When Turner first started his week as the HoH, he said that he felt the next two weeks were set in stone. He planned to use his power to send either Taylor or Brittany home, and the other would leave the following week provided nothing too crazy happened. As time went on, however, he began to realize that he and some other players were on the outside of an alliance that essentially dictated the flow of the competition -- and that they could flip the game with a key eviction.

Eventually, Turner, Monte Taylor, Joseph, and Kyle realized that working towards taking out Taylor and Brittany didn’t really benefit them and that they would have more power in the house by taking them on as allies. As a result, the aforementioned group (plus Brittany’s partner, Michael) gathered in a room and formed a major partnership that's currently nicknamed The Leftovers -- and to say that this is big would be an understatement.

As of right now, The Leftovers aim to act as though they’re planning to use Michael’s veto to backdoor Nicole Layog. But in reality, they're hoping to blindside Ameerah Jones. Ameerah is one of the most well-connected people in the house at the moment and her strong competition performances thus far show that she could really breakthrough and run the table if she makes it to jury.

With Ameerah potentially leaving this week, The Leftovers are in a strong position as a major group in the house. It’s a great situation for everyone involved, though it really did wonders for both Brittany and Taylor. Once this group is discovered, the opposing side of the house isn’t likely going to be targeting either of them, which should come as a relief to some Big Brother fans who were upset with Taylor's treatment. What’s most important is that the houseguests finally made a move that wasn't something the entire house wanted. Things could get really interesting in Season 24 from here on out, so Paramount+ subscribers might want to keep an eye on the live feeds!