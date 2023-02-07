Britney Spears Took Some Bikini Pics In A London Hotel Room, And She Looks Like She's Having The Best Time

Britney Spears may be beloved by millions of fans, but that doesn’t mean her time in the spotlight has been easy. Even with her conservatorship being lifted in November 2021 , the past year or so has still held both triumphs, like her marriage to Sam Asghari , and trials, with many recent rumors about her mental health after a video of her storming out of a restaurant surfaced. The superstar has now treated fans to some pictures of her wearing a bikini in a London hotel, though, and she seems like she’s actually having the best time.

What Are The New Bikini Pics That Britney Spears Posted?

The legendary singer has been through a lot in just the past year. Not only has she continued to allege some shocking things about her family , but she sadly suffered a miscarriage last May , and has been dealing with difficulties in her relationships with Sean Preston and Jayden James , her teen sons, and had public battles with Kevin Federline , their father.

Even with there being a lot of negative attention on her in the wake of the restaurant video, with fans being so concerned they called the cops for a wellness check , she now appears to have had fun in London, and posted some bikini shots on Instagram to prove it. Take a look!

Hopefully, the Princess of Pop didn’t just gear herself up for a gleeful smile only for this photo, but was really feeling giddy when she snapped the pic. Looking at the blur of her feet in the background, I’m guessing she was kicking her heels or something, and if that doesn’t seem like a sign of pure joy, I don’t know what does. She included a second shot, which also speaks to her being in quite the playful mood:

Judging by all the middle fingers and smirking emojis that accompany the first post, she’s likely being facetious when saying “we must take things extremely serious,” and it’s good to see that she can have fun in the midst of everything that’s going on. Over the past month, she’s admitted to being “on defense” after that video was released, adding later that she feels she can’t be her full self in public, and has to hold back on her sillier tendencies so that people won’t call her “cray cray.”

If there’s anything that points to the kind of mood the “Womanizer” singer was in while taking her photos, it may be the fact that she decided to break out in song, and record it for her fans:

OK! If that’s her sounding “pretty flat” then her with her pipes in peak condition will be amazing, right? While she’s been dealing with some serious problems and a lot of speculation about her life, at least she’s still able to keep her sense of humor and enjoy herself sometimes.