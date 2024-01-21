The Story Behind How Full House’s Creator Lost Out On His First Choice For Danny Tanner And Ultimately Cast Bob Saget
Who nearly landed Danny Tanner before Bob Saget?
Any Full House aficionado should know that Bob Saget wasn’t the original Danny Tanner. That distinction goes to Teen Wolf alum John Posey. Of course, things worked out for the best after the original pilot was reshot. However, there was apparently another actor in the running to play the affable dad on one of TGIF's greatest sitcoms. Four decades after the ABC sitcom hit the airwaves, its creator revealed how the story behind how he lost his first choice for the role and ultimately cast the late Saget.
Who Was The First Choice for Danny Tanner?
Series creator Jeff Franklin opened up about the matter on the How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast, which launched with a big Bob Saget lovefest back in 2023. Franklin explained that most of the main roles were easy to cast, though that wasn't exactly the case when it came to tapping someone for the San Francisco broadcaster. Interestingly, the creator spilled to hosts (and series alums) Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber that another sitcom veteran was actually pitched to the show’s casting director before he signed on for another notable small-screen comedy. The sitcom impresario said:
So it would seem that Paul Reiser could’ve been the cleaning-obsessed father of three if the NBC sitcom My Two Dads hadn’t gotten on his radar. Ultimately, that family sitcom ended up becoming a cult classic despite its out-of-box concept. Though one could argue that the actor could've been a fit for Danny, Reiser's character on the Michael Jacobs-created show seemed to suit him a bit better.
The comedy ultimately ran for three seasons from 1987 to 1990. While notable, the series wouldn't be Paul Reiser's biggest claim to sitcom fame. That's because he eventually found success on another classic sitcom – NBC’s Mad About You, which premiered in 1992 and eventually earned him Primetime Emmy nominations. But moving back to the late 1980s, Jeff Franklin had a big decision to make when it came to casting Danny Tanner due to Reiser being out of the picture.
How Did Bob Saget Eventually Become Danny Tanner?
Bob Saget was actually the second person Jeff Franklin considered for the role of the Tanner family patriarch. And interestingly enough, Franklin and the late comedian had crossed paths before working on the ABC sitcom. The Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper producer recalled how Saget took on some comic-related duties for another vintage show. And the TV writer-producer also made a promise to the then-rising stand-up comic:
The Full Moon High alum seemed comfortable just warming up the crowd for network sitcoms, which was a lucrative job during the 1980s and 1990s. Thankfully, Jeff Franklin saw more in the up-and-coming comedian. However, there was one obstacle standing in the way of the late star from taking his place among the best sitcom dads, which led to ABC pushing for another actor to play the father of three. The Full House producer explained:
The EP also revealed that the original pilot featuring John Posey tested well with TV viewers. However, given that Posey was playing the show’s straight man, his character tested the lowest. Everything was set to go with the How to Get Away with Murder alum as the Tanner patriarch when Jeff Franklin received an unexpected call:
If the sitcom creator hadn’t lobbied for the late comedian, viewers might’ve had a different experience with the Tanner family. Unfortunately, Jeff Franklin’s relentless push for Bob Saget meant John Posey was cut from the classic sitcom. The TV producer saw something special in the Full House star that he couldn’t deny despite the fact that he wasn't a Hollywood heavyweight at that point. Thanks to Franklin, sitcom fans got the chance to take notice of Saget’s comedic talents. And despite TV critics’ hatred for the ABC sitcom, viewers loved the sweetness and love projected by the comedian and his co-stars.
Jeff Franklin’s recent revelations came on the heels of the second anniversary of Bob Saget’s death, which spurred tributes from his Full House family. Saget definitely isn't forgotten, as his friends and colleagues have been sharing stories connected to him. Jodie Sweetin’s wedding anecdotes and John Stamos’ strip club tale are prime examples. While it's unfortunate that Saget is no longer with us, it's wonderful that we were able to witness his talents and fortunate that he landed the role of Danny.
TV viewers can continue reminiscing about the late star by streaming Full House through using Max subscription. They can then use a Netflix subscription to watch more of Danny on Fuller House.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes
By Erik Swann
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke
By Ryan LaBee