Josh Allen Swooned Over Hailee Steinfeld’s Impact On His NFL Season, And Your Move, Travis Kelce

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having quite the year. His team has already punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs, where they’ll try to derail the Kansas City Chiefs’ run for three-straight Super Bowl wins, and off the field he recently proposed to Hailee Steinfeld. The Bumblebee star might not be catching passes — or having her every game appearance criticized by the “dads, Brads and Chads” of the world — but Steinfeld is still a huge part of Allen’s success, the QB said, as he gushed over his fiancée. Your move, Travis Kelce!

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld might be the second-most-exciting couple in pro football right now, following — of course — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Steinfeld might not be shown cheering on her man from the suites or doing secret handshakes with fellow WAGs, but Allen told People that she deserves so much credit as the Bills attempt to be one of the teams playing when the Super Bowl airs on the 2025 TV schedule. The quarterback said:

She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.

Playing in the NFL is definitely not a typical job, requiring so much time and travel, not to mention the pressure constantly put on them by the fans. Having the support of your significant other to do that and constantly cheer you on has got to be invaluable.

If Hailee Steinfeld is responsible in any way for Josh Allen’s play this season, Bills fans are going to want to protect her at all costs. The team was 11-3 going into their December 22 game, having already clinched their division to continue playing when the playoffs kick off in a couple of weeks. They’re the No. 2-seeded team in the AFC behind Travis Kelce’s Chiefs, and incidentally, Kansas City’s only loss this season so far came at the hands of Allen and his team.

I can only imagine that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen will have the full support of Buffalo as this season continues to play out. The couple were first linked in May 2023 and have been slightly less private about their relationship since getting engaged — an event that the Pitch Perfect actress almost guessed was coming.

Many fans are now wondering if Travis Kelce might be the next NFL star to propose to his famous girlfriend. Engagement rumors have swirled pretty much since Taylor Swift and Kelce’s relationship became known last fall, but some photos from the surprise “End of Eras Tour” party that the tight end threw for the “Love Story” singer had fans wondering if Kelce might have already popped the question.

Either way, with the luck that Josh Allen and Travis Kelce’s teams are having on the field, it certainly seems like Hailee Steinfeld and Taylor Swift can take at least some of the credit. All eyes remain on Kelce, though, to see what his next move will be.