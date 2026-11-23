Robert Pattinson is officially playing the new 007, and his casting marks a major milestone for Denis Villeneuve’s Bond 26. Of course, the rest of the cast still needs to be filled out, and another important role that needs to be filled is that of the female lead. There’s been a lot of chatter regarding who the next “Bond Girl” might be, and more than a few potential candidates are reportedly being considered. Now, fans have to wonder whether Kim Kardashian is now in the mix due to some recent insider comments.

At this point, Kim Kardashian is far more than a reality TV star at this point. The past few years, in particular, have seen her expand her resume as an actor, as she’s picked up a few high-profile roles. 007 is arguably on a different level, though, and it’s an honor for someone to be cast in one of the films at all, let alone as a Bond Girl. Per an insider for Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice substack, Kardashian really wants to be the leading lady in the new James Bond movie, regardless of what anyone might think:

Kim knows people will laugh, but they laughed when she first became famous, too. Look at her now. She’s a billionaire with a global empire. She believes she can conquer Hollywood just as she conquered business. Playing a Bond girl would be the ultimate prize.

This source indicates that Kardashian allegedly wants to further expand her horizons as an actor and become a bonafide movie star. Said ambitions come on the heels of her landing roles on TV shows like American Horror Story and All’s Fair. Kardashian is also set to headline a Netflix movie, The 5th Wheel, which will debut amid the 2027 movie schedule. Additionally, the SKIMS head honcho is reportedly looking to her mother and “momager,” Kris Jenner, for assistance while trying to make something happen with Bond:

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Kris knows everybody, and Kim understands that Hollywood is as much about relationships as talent. She isn’t going to sit around waiting for someone to offer her a role. She wants to make things happen and get herself into the biggest conversations in town.

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It’s not far-fetched to think that the billionaire shapewear mogul would want to expand her acting career with a massive role, and it’s also true that Jenner has some serious industry connections. However, considering that neither Kardashian nor Jenner have said anything publicly about Bond at this point, this is all purely speculation for now. And, even if the Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor alum really is vying for the chance to act alongside Pattinson, she could have some fierce competition.

Even before Robert Pattinson was cast as Commander Bond earlier this month, the rumor mill had long been churning out potential names for Bond Girls. That chatter has only increased in the aftermath of the Pattinson news. Margaret Qualley is currently leading the prediction markets with others like Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh also in that ranking. Another star who’s been linked to rumors is Alexandra Daddario, and she recently addressed the chatter by mostly laughing it off as Internet speculation.

There’s no telling when Amazon MGM Studios will announce the next Bond Girl, and I’m eager to see who gets the part. And, regardless of whether Kim Kardashian is the star to get it or not, I can imagine that the pick is going to spark plenty of conversations amongst fans.