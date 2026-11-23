Could Kim Kardashian Really Become The Next Bond Girl? An Insider Drops Claims
This would be a major role for Kim K.
Robert Pattinson is officially playing the new 007, and his casting marks a major milestone for Denis Villeneuve’s Bond 26. Of course, the rest of the cast still needs to be filled out, and another important role that needs to be filled is that of the female lead. There’s been a lot of chatter regarding who the next “Bond Girl” might be, and more than a few potential candidates are reportedly being considered. Now, fans have to wonder whether Kim Kardashian is now in the mix due to some recent insider comments.
At this point, Kim Kardashian is far more than a reality TV star at this point. The past few years, in particular, have seen her expand her resume as an actor, as she’s picked up a few high-profile roles. 007 is arguably on a different level, though, and it’s an honor for someone to be cast in one of the films at all, let alone as a Bond Girl. Per an insider for Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice substack, Kardashian really wants to be the leading lady in the new James Bond movie, regardless of what anyone might think:
This source indicates that Kardashian allegedly wants to further expand her horizons as an actor and become a bonafide movie star. Said ambitions come on the heels of her landing roles on TV shows like American Horror Story and All’s Fair. Kardashian is also set to headline a Netflix movie, The 5th Wheel, which will debut amid the 2027 movie schedule. Additionally, the SKIMS head honcho is reportedly looking to her mother and “momager,” Kris Jenner, for assistance while trying to make something happen with Bond:
It’s not far-fetched to think that the billionaire shapewear mogul would want to expand her acting career with a massive role, and it’s also true that Jenner has some serious industry connections. However, considering that neither Kardashian nor Jenner have said anything publicly about Bond at this point, this is all purely speculation for now. And, even if the Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor alum really is vying for the chance to act alongside Pattinson, she could have some fierce competition.
Even before Robert Pattinson was cast as Commander Bond earlier this month, the rumor mill had long been churning out potential names for Bond Girls. That chatter has only increased in the aftermath of the Pattinson news. Margaret Qualley is currently leading the prediction markets with others like Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh also in that ranking. Another star who’s been linked to rumors is Alexandra Daddario, and she recently addressed the chatter by mostly laughing it off as Internet speculation.
There’s no telling when Amazon MGM Studios will announce the next Bond Girl, and I’m eager to see who gets the part. And, regardless of whether Kim Kardashian is the star to get it or not, I can imagine that the pick is going to spark plenty of conversations amongst fans.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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