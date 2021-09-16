Could This Be Why Scott Disick Lashed Out At Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram?

Tensions have been growing between co-parents Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian as the latter has continued to crank the heat up on her romance with Travis Barker. The situation came to a head when Disick DM’d another one of Kardashian’s former flames, Younes Bendjima, regarding their shared ex, and Bendjima made that conversation public. But what happened that apparently pushed Disick over the edge, so much so that he’d reach out to a man he has a history of bitterly disliking? Some new insight into the former couple’s situation might shine some light on Disick’s recent Insta-debacle.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have always managed to put their children and, by extension, their friendship first since breaking up in 2015. The two maintained a close — and often flirty — relationship in the aftermath. But a source talked to ET about the situation between Scott Disick and his ex, providing alleged details about their current dynamic amid Kourtney Kardashian’s new PDA-packed relationship.

Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy. She thinks Scott needs to grow up.

Is this unsettled ill will what ultimately pushed Scott Disick to speak out on Instagram? While Disick’s co-parenting relationship with Kourtney Kardashian (and obvious love for the mother of his children) proved to be the downfall in his relationship with Amelia Hamlin — and with Sofia Richie before that — Kardashian has had no hangups over Disick since moving on with longtime friend Travis Barker. She’s been uninhibited, living her best life as she and her “future baby daddy” jet-set around the world’s most romantic destinations.

It’s possible this is the first time Scott Disick has felt like he truly might lose Kourtney Kardashian to another man, so to speak. It was a constant topic on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with the family always asking when/how/if they would get back together, regardless of if one or the other was in another relationship at the time. Disick likely never felt true competition regarding Younes Bendjima, who didn’t even have the full support of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, with Khloe Kardashian calling him “toxic and negative.” If Disick did plan to get back together with Kourtney someday, but now is being told to grow up and move on, that would be excruciating.

Scott Disick’s DM to Younes Bendjima became public knowledge after Disick commented on sultry photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, privately asking Bendjima the question below, which Bendjima responded to before making the screenshot of the exchange public.

DISICK: Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.BENDJIMA: Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain’t your bro.

The incident proved to the straw that broke the camel’s back in Scott Disick’s relationship with 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin, and the two split up, much to the delight of Hamlin’s mother, Lisa Rinna. I hope for Disick’s sake he can put the ill will behind him and figure out how to live in a world where “Kravis” is a thing, because Travis Barker certainly doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

