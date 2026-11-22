The 90 Day Fiancé family has sadly lost yet another beloved member. Sheila Mangubat, who appeared on Season 6 of Before The 90 Days, has reportedly passed away. News of Mangubat's passing first arrived via her former fiancé, David Dangerfield, who shared the news with all of his followers by way of a heartbreaking statement.

David, whom viewers saw travel to the Philippines to see Sheila, posted his message on Instagram. Just months after announcing that he and Sheila were back together after an on-and-off romance, David shared the news as follows:

It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines. I am devastated and still trying to process this loss. Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers. Thank you for all your love and support. ❤️🕊️

Further details about Shelia's passing arrived via 90 Day insider Shabooty, who found a comment from a friend who said she passed away from uterine cancer. It should be mentioned as of this writing, Sheila's family has not confirmed her official cause of death. There was a level of skepticism from others online, given the lack of an official obituary though, so far, reported evidence seemingly points to this information being accurate.

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Prior to this news, there was no mention that Sheila was sick or battling cancer. That fact was what apparently sparked the skepticism from fans regarding the initial claims and led to investigations from other accounts.

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90 Day Fiancé fans may remember David (who is deaf) finding love with Sheila and traveling to see if a life together was possible. Almost immediately, they were hit with tragedy, as her mother died after falling down a stairwell just hours after his arrival. Because of the tragedy, David and Sheila arguably weren't in the right mindset to really explore a future relationship and talk about the possibility of her being an eventual father to her son, Jhonreil.

There were other issues between the two, such Sheila being unable to understand or speak American Sign Language. Her misunderstanding presented an obvious communication barrier that neither of them considered before becoming involved. Still, they remained together, and it was even rumored ago that Mangubat was pregnant.

Ultimately, David wanted to bring Sheila to the United States with her son to live with him. Unfortunately, there were issues with the K1 visa process, and there were also financial struggles on his own end amid his attempts to get both of them to the US. That situation led to a brief breakup between them in late 2025, but as mentioned, the 90 Day couple later reconciled.

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Fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members reached out to David after he confirmed Sheila's death, including fellow Before The 90 Days Season 6 alum Tyray Mollett. Plenty of fans also expressed their condolences, and I think there was hope that we'd eventually see David and Sheila return in a future season. At this time, their storyline remains available to stream with an HBO Max subscription.

CinemaBlend offers its condolences to Sheila Manguat's family and friends and wishes them well during this difficult time. Here's hoping for more support and love from the 90 Day community as they continue to navigate this sad situation.