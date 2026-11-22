The Body is available to stream right now with a Netflix subscription, and when I learned it was about controversy surrounding a Catholic school, I had to check it out. As someone who attended a Catholic grade school and high school, I was eager to see how it was portrayed, and while things were a bit wilder than I remember, the show really nailed two parts.

For those curious but still want to watch for themselves, I'll keep this spoiler-free. All readers really need to know going in is that this series surrounds a Catholic school dance team, and what happens when an initiation prank goes too far and a student's life is in danger.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Body Reminded Me Of The Immense Guilt I Felt As A Teen In Catholic School

Project Hail Mary was called "blatant Catholic propaganda," as described by someone who never watched, and similarly, The Body is being vilified by groups of concerned Catholics who have not and likely will not watch it. As someone who did, I'll admit no one should go into this assuming it'll be a family-friendly adventure, but the parts that handle religion are done with lots of care.

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I say this, especially, as a person who went through their teenage years in Catholic school. For many, your teens are going to be one of the most rebellious and potentially dangerous times of your lives. Imagine some of the wildest things you did in high school, and now imagine the feeling that you'll be eternally damned for it days afterward.

"Catholic Guilt," they call it, is shown in full effect in The Body. Obviously, there are people in this who deserve to feel guilty, but there are also cases in which we see characters feel immense guilt or shame for things that would otherwise be quite normal today.

Some of this is due to The Body being set in 2004, when things like LGBTQ+ relationships weren't as prevalent in pop culture and were largely frowned upon in Catholic schools. Pregnant teens at my high school weren't allowed to walk to get their diploma at graduation, and I couldn't imagine what would happen if someone were openly gay back then.

And yet these things happened, and these people existed. It's one of the things I love about The Body, and the way it navigates what would undoubtedly be a scary time for those individuals. Again, it was more extreme than anything I dealt with, but I know that feeling of guilt quite well.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Catholic School Really Escalates Any Tragedy Or Controversy

I also think The Body does a great job of handling what goes down when something controversial does happen at a Catholic school. I can't get into specifics, but there was a controversy at my school so big that it received national attention, and the fact that it was a Catholic school only amplified the interest and headlines.

Like the kids in The Body, a number of kids attending were from families of some renown. Families were willing to keep quiet about events occurring to protect their children, and the school was eager to let any controversy fade as quickly as possible.

There's certainly something to the added pressure of a Catholic school striving to be perfect. As The Body points out, any controversy draws the same critics who will immediately point to past incidents highlighted by the movie Spotlight. No one wants to be the person to bring added negative attention to the religion, but at the end of the day it's a high school full of rowdy teens just like any other.

I'm admittedly a lapsed Catholic, but I would say The Body was the best representation in media for the faith since Wake Up, Dead Man. In that, both deal with Catholicism, but not so much that they're openly mocking or blaspheming it. They're stories about the people who practice it, who are imperfect and flawed. I don't think teachers should show it in class, but it is worth a watch for those who are curious.

Check out The Body and other upcoming Netflix shows as 2026 winds down. With the holidays right around the corner, there's nothing like watching something controversial to spark some conversation at the family dinner table!