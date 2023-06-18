How Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders’ Relationship Is Allegedly Going Nearly Six Months After Dating Rumors Began Swirling

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders sparked dating rumors when they were seen at a New York Rangers game towards the end of December in 2022. The two have seemingly been together ever since, having been photographed during a few outings over the last six months. Both have kept their relationship fairly private, though an insider has now provided details on how it's allegedly going after nearly a half a year. And any fans of the couple will surely be happy to hear the sentiments.

A source recently claimed to People that the stars' relationship is going very well. They're not only very cute but also reportedly enjoy spending time together and are very happy with where things stand. Additionally, they're allegedly always on the phone together when they have to spend time apart due to filming or traveling. So if this individual is to be believed, it would seem that they're going pretty strong, and I hope that this apparent happiness continues for the both of them.

The public’s interest in Pete Davidson’s relationship with Chase Sui Wonders was honestly to be expected. The King of Staten Island star has had a slew of high profile relationships with celebrities. Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, and dated Kim Kardashian for nine months in 2022, even appearing on her family's reality show (briefly). He's also been linked to Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Beckinsale, and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor over the past few years. However, if his relationship with Wonders is going as well reported, the Meet Cute star may have finally found the one.

More on Pete Davidson (Image credit: NBC) Pete Davidson's Girlfriends: A Timeline Of His Dating History

This positive report is likely not a surprise to fans, as the two have been seemingly going strong for the last six months. The couple got a dog together, which is usually a big step in a relationship. And on top of spending so much personal time together, they even decided to work together again. They previously co-starred in the A24 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and apparently had insane chemistry while making it. Chase Sui Wonders also joined the SNL alum in Bupkis, his Peacock series.

While these two seemingly enjoy their romance, they're continuing to stay busy with other endeavors. Chase Wonders is one of the stars of City on Fire on Apple TV+ and is set to star in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky-produced indie film Little Death alongside David Schwimmer. In addition to Bupkis, Pete Davidson has appeared in three blockbuster films this year, with the most recent one being Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. He's also a member of the all-star cast of Dumb Money, which is about GameStop’s stock skyrocketing due to a Reddit thread. The film is slated for later this year. I’m rooting for these lovebirds, and I can’t wait to see what else they do as a couple and as independent artists.

You can catch them together in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which is streaming now on Showtime. Be sure that you also watch Bupkis, which is a comedy series based on Pete Davidson’s life and is available for Peacock subscribers. For more information on other small-screen projects hitting streaming later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 TV schedule.