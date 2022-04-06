How Serious Are Things With Pete Davidson? Kim Kardashian Opens Up

Unless you’ve been hiding away from the world (and no one would blame you for that), you probably know that the romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is moving right along. After several sightings of The Kardashians star and the SNL funnyman led to rumors about the nature of their relationship, Davidson and Kardashian went Instagram official back in March, and have now been dating for about six months. Reportedly, Kardashian even met her beau’s family recently , leading many to wonder even more about just how serious this romance is. And, Kardashian has now opened up about exactly that.

What Did Kim Kardashian Say About How Serious Her Romance With Pete Davidson Is?

Considering the amount of time that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian appear to be spending with one another (with his mom appearing rather eager for them to start procreating ), most fans would probably guess that their dating situation is at least getting close to being pretty serious. I mean, Davidson did decide to Yellowstone it up and brand himself with Kardashian’s name, after all. On a recent Good Morning America appearance, though, Kardashian gave us more insight into her view on things while chatting with Robin Roberts, who asked her a pretty good question:

Roberts: How serious is it? Kardashian: I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace.

Well, that is quite a closer for that quote, isn’t it? Considering the turmoil surrounding Kardashian’s final years with ex-husband Kanye West (she was recently declared legally single , even though they’re still working out other issues like custody of their children) and their breakup, all of us can understand that it must be “a good feeling just to be at peace.”

As Kardashian noted, it would be important for her to take her time with a new relationship, especially considering that she shares four young children with West. The former couple still has to convene when it comes to matters about raising North West (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2), and while that co-parenting has been anything but easy (with West publicly criticizing Kardashian for letting their eldest use TikTok and other things), she also has to be careful when letting someone new into her life because of her young family.