Did Pete Davidson's Mom Just Comment On A Post About Kim Kardashian Having Another Baby?

It doesn’t really take much for a celebrity romance to become a hot topic of conversation for those who love following pop culture. But, when you add things like an increasingly contentious divorce between one of the members of said couple from their previous partner, and the people in the new couple seeming to have very different lifestyles, the attention and interest only grows. That’s right, y’all; I’m talking about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who only recently started publicly discussing their nearly six-month long courtship. Now, it looks as though Davidson’s mom commented on a post about Kardashian possibly having her son’s baby…and soon.

What Did Pete Davidson’s Mom Seem To Say About Kim Kardashian Having Another Baby?

This week, a Kim Kardashian fan account on Instagram shared a photo of her and Pete Davidson kissing in a car when they met up in Los Angeles. A follower then commented on that picture (via Buzzfeed ) and tagged Amy Davidson, the SNL star’s mom, saying, “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year,” ending the comment with a heart emoji. The older Davidson actually seems to have replied, with a response of “yayyyy!” coming from her account, but both comments now appear to have been deleted.

I don’t know if anyone could have predicted that this Kardashian / Davidson romance would come as far as it has, with his mom now appearing to be all-in on their relationship (though, there's no way to know for sure that she was the one who posted that reply). It was just earlier this month that Davidson and Kardashian went Instagram official , and the mother of four recently spoke about how Davidson got ‘Kim’ branded on his chest . This is, of course, after whisperings of a relationship between the two started after Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live early last fall.

Their burgeoning romance, though, has been fraught with a number of difficulties. As mentioned earlier, Kardashian is still in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kanye West. Even though Kardashian is now legally single , the two are still working out other matters in their divorce like custody of their children and financial holdings, and West has pulled out all of the stops to try and get Kardashian back.

He’s made several emotional pleas regarding wanting his family to reunite, but many, including Kardashian, would say that West has begun to go too far, with repeated attacks and accusations about both Kardashian and Davidson being posted to West’s social media accounts and then deleted. This led to the rap mogul being briefly suspended from Instagram (with Kardashian reportedly calling West’s suspension “fair” ), but it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not that will totally curtail his behavior.