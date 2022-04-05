Kim Kardashian May Have Met Pete Davidson’s Family, But Why Hasn’t He Met Her Kids Yet?

After months of rampant speculation regarding the nature of their relationship, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson finally went Instagram official in March. The two now seem closer than ever, with Davidson even going full Yellowstone by branding his lady’s name on his chest. At this point, it’s only natural that many would wonder just how serious the two stars are. Well, apparently, they may be at the “family stage,” as Kardashian has allegedly met some of the Davidson clan. However, it sounds like the comedian has yet to meet his girlfriend’s kids.

How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Met Pete Davidson’s Family

Kim Kardashian accompanied her beau on a trip to New York City, according to TMZ’s sources. The Saturday Night Live star was reportedly working on a movie in the area, which wasn’t far from his grandparents’ home in his native Staten Island. With that, after wrapping up work one day, he and Kardashian paid a visit to his loved ones, during which the reality TV star got acquainted with her man’s family.

This isn’t the first time that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has spent some downtime in Staten Island. In December 2021, she and her boyfriend rented out a movie theater in the area for a date night. The two had also been having other rendezvous around New York prior to that outing, so the starlet is probably fairly familiar with the area at this point. Since she’s spent so much time there as is, it’d make sense that she would meet members of his family sooner rather than later. So what’s going on with the Suicide Squad star and the fashion mogul’s kids?

Why Has Pete Davidson Yet To Meet Kim Kardashian’s Children?

The Kardashians star shares four children with former husband Kanye West: North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (2). The media personality seems to spend a considerable amount of time with her kids, which has especially been the case amid her divorce with West. So with that and the fact that Pete Davidson has become a regular fixture in her life, it’s somewhat surprising to hear that he allegedly hasn’t been introduced to her brood yet. But according to TMZ, the actor has still not met the kids out of respect for the rapper.

This latest report is also surprising due to a claim previously made by Ye. While talking about his co-parenting drama with Kim Kardashian , he discussed an alleged instance in which he went to his ex’s house to pick up their kids and take them to school. The rapper claimed he was barred from entering and was told that “the new boyfriend” was in the house. One would think this would mean the kids have met Kardashian’s new man, though it’s possible that West was mistaken.

It’s understandable that the King of Staten Island star would want to tread carefully when it comes to the kids, though, especially considering the social media storm Kanye West has wrought, which has involved claims about his little ones. West seems to be backing off now, however, as the Grammy winner has reportedly taken steps to end the feud .